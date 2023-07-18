Recipient: H-Lab Life 3270 Suntree Boulevard, Suite 1103

Melbourne, FL 32940

United States help@hlablife.com Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research | CDER United States

WARNING LETTER

Date: August 7, 2020

TO: No. 201 Building 6, 3

Eonju-ro Gangnam-gu

Seoul, South Korea

RE: Unapproved and Misbranded Products Related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

This is to advise you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewed your website at the Internet address https://hlablife.com on July 22, 2020. We also reviewed your social media websites at www.instagram.com/hlablife and www.facebook.com/pg/hlablife/, where you direct consumers to your website, https://hlablife.com, to purchase your products. The FDA has observed that your website offers “Multi-Use Spray” products for sale in the United States and that these products are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19[1] in people. Based on our review, these products are unapproved new drugs sold in violation of section 505(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. § 355(a). Furthermore, these products are misbranded drugs under section 502 of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 352. The introduction or delivery for introduction of these products into interstate commerce is prohibited under sections 301(a) and (d) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 331(a) and (d).

There is currently a global outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus that has been named “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2” (SARS-CoV-2). The disease caused by the virus has been named “Coronavirus Disease 2019” (COVID-19). On January 31, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a declaration of a public health emergency related to COVID-19 and mobilized the Operating Divisions of HHS.[2] In addition, on March 13, 2020, the President declared a national emergency in response to COVID-19.[3] Therefore, FDA is taking urgent measures to protect consumers from certain products that, without approval or authorization by FDA, claim to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people. As described below, you sell products that are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people. We request that you take immediate action to cease the sale of such unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19.

Some examples of the claims on your websites that establish the intended use of your spray products and misleadingly represent them as safe and/or effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 include:

“H-Lab Life’s Multi-Use Spray is a carefully thought out spray that has no toxic chemicals to create a cleaner and healthier environment. This solution came to be during the midst of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic by multiple professors in some of South Korea’s best institutions” [from your website at https://hlablife.com and from a June 14, 2020 post on your Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/hlablife/]

Below the header “H-LAB can be used anywhere and everywhere ” [bold in original] is the image of an open palm with the caption “hands” and there is also the image of a face mask with the caption “masks.” [from your website at https://hlablifecom]

There is a video embedded in your website which includes images of a person spraying your product on her hands and rubbing them together as well as spraying the inside and outside of a face mask. [embedded on your website at https://hlablife.com and available on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5o4se3ow4M]

On posts from June 15, June 27, and July 6, 2020, next to images of your “Multi-Use Spray” products on your Instagram account, you include the hashtags “#sanitizing #sanitizingeverything . . . #covid19 #coronavirus . . . #germsfree.” [from your Instagram page at www.instagram.com/hlablife]

You should take immediate action to correct the violations cited in this letter. This letter is not meant to be an all-inclusive list of violations that exist in connection with your products or operations. It is your responsibility to ensure that the products you sell are in compliance with the FD&C Act and FDA's implementing regulations. We advise you to review your websites, product labels, and other labeling and promotional materials to ensure that you are not misleadingly representing your products as safe and effective for a COVID-19-related use for which they have not been approved by FDA and that you do not make claims that misbrand the products in violation of the FD&C Act. Within 48 hours, please send an email to COVID-19-Task-Force-CDER@fda.hhs.gov describing the specific steps you have taken to correct these violations. Include an explanation of each step being taken to prevent the recurrence of violations, as well as copies of related documentation. Failure to immediately correct the violations cited in this letter may result in legal action, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction.

FDA is advising consumers not to purchase or use certain products that have not been approved, cleared, or authorized by FDA and that are being misleadingly represented as safe and/or effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. Your firm will be added to a published list on FDA’s website of firms and websites that have received warning letters from FDA concerning the sale or distribution of COVID-19 related products in violation of the FD&C Act. This list can be found at http://www.fda.gov/consumers/health-fraud-scams/fraudulent-coronavirus-disease-covid-19-products. Once you have taken corrective actions to cease the sale of your unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19, and such actions have been confirmed by the FDA, the published list will be updated to indicate that your firm has taken appropriate corrective action.

If you cannot complete corrective action within 48 hours, state the reason for the delay and the time within which you will complete the corrections. If you believe that your products are not in violation of the FD&C Act, include your reasoning and any supporting information for our consideration.

If you are not located in the United States, please note that products that appear to be misbranded or unapproved new drugs are subject to detention and refusal of admission if they are offered for importation into the United States. We may advise the appropriate regulatory officials in the country from which you operate that FDA considers your product(s) referenced above to be unapproved and misbranded products that cannot be legally sold to consumers in the United States.

Please direct any inquiries to FDA at COVID-19-Task-Force-CDER@fda.hhs.gov.

Sincerely,

/S/

Donald D. Ashley

Director

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration