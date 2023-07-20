Flourish Tongue Tie in Erie, CO Opens New Office for Tongue and Lip Tie Frenectomy Laser Surgery
Flourish Tongue Tie expands to Erie, CO with a new office, providing advanced tongue and lip tie frenectomy.
We are thrilled to open our new office in Erie and expand our services to the community. Our mission is to empower kids to thrive by addressing tongue and lip tie challenges.”ERIE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erie, CO - Flourish Tongue Tie, a leading provider of comprehensive tongue and lip tie frenectomy laser surgery, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Erie, Colorado. The expansion aims to meet the growing demand for specialized tongue and lip tie correction care, offering cutting-edge solutions to patients of all ages.
— Dr. Namrata Hardy
Tongue and lip tie conditions can significantly impact an individual's ability to speak, eat, and breathe properly. Flourish Tongue Tie is dedicated to helping patients overcome these challenges by providing safe, effective, and minimally invasive frenectomy procedures. The newly established office in Erie will further extend its reach, ensuring accessibility to the community and surrounding areas.
Dr. Namrata Hardy, a highly experienced and compassionate specialist, leads the Flourish Tongue Tie team. Dr. Hardy is a renowned expert in tongue and lip tie frenectomy laser surgery, having helped numerous patients achieve improved oral function and enhanced quality of life.
The Erie office has been thoughtfully designed to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for patients and their families. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the facility ensures that everyone receives personalized care and exceptional treatment outcomes. Flourish Tongue Tie's team of skilled professionals, under the leadership of Dr. Namrata Hardy, is committed to providing a comprehensive evaluation of each patient's condition and developing tailored treatment plans to meet their unique needs.
Flourish Tongue Tie's services include thorough diagnostic evaluations, advanced laser frenectomy procedures, and comprehensive post-operative care. Their patient-centered approach ensures that each individual receives the highest standard of treatment, fostering a positive and supportive environment throughout the healing process. Find us on Yelp.
For more information about Flourish Tongue Tie Erie, please visit www.flourishtonguetie.com.
About Flourish Tongue Tie:
Dr. Namrata Hardy, a Board Certified Pediatric Dentist specialized in delivering oral health treatment to newborns, toddlers, adolescents, and those with special needs, leads the Flourish Tongue Tie Center in Erie. Dr. Nam is deeply committed to assisting newborns with tongue or lip ties by using laser dentistry as an accurate, painless, rapid, and minimally invasive solution for tongue and lip tie treatment. Flourish Tongue Tie Center wants to inspire people to thrive in their dental health and general well-being via her skill and devotion.
Dr. Namrata Hardy
Flourish Tongue Tie
hello@flourishtonguetie.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter