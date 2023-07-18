Thayers Signs on as Official Beauty and Skincare Partner of X Games California 2023
Brand to Offer Fans Onsite Experiences That Take Skincare to the ExtremeVENTURA, CA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, X Games announces Thayers as the official beauty partner of X Games California 2023, making the legacy skincare brand the first official partner in the beauty and skincare space in X Games’ history.
Thayers Natural Remedies has been trusted for 175 years, building a loyal consumer fan base through a long-standing commitment to creating pure, effective, cruelty-free products of the highest natural quality. Known for its popular toning products and iconic red cap, Thayers is backed by science to level up skin, fusing plant actives, like uniquely extracted witch hazel, with potent derm actives like hyaluronic acid. Thayers products provides real skin results with scientific proof by hydrating, cleansing, refining pores and smoothing skin tone for better-looking bare skin.
“Our consumers are fierce and unapologetic. They live life to the extreme and so does their skin,” said Derrick Booker Senior Vice President and Head of Thayers Natural Remedies. “Our partnership with the X Games marks a new chapter for Thayers. Nothing is more exciting than connecting, engaging and educating fans, athletes, and spectators on how to unleash our skin’s full potential for better looking bare skin—no matter who you are, or how extreme.”
Thayers and X Games will take fan appreciation to the next level by allowing event-goers the opportunity to treat themselves between competitions in the Thayers Xtreme Skincare Lounge. Inside an air-conditioned activation area, fans can sample products, interact with a dermatologist, lounge away from the action and capture social media-worthy content in the interactive Thayers content booth. An extreme photo backdrop will also allow guests to feel like they are competing in an X Games course.
Thayers signature branding will be featured across the X Fest skate park and also within one of X Games’ competition courses. Thayers will also entitle BMX Dirt and BMX Dirt Best Trick receiving premium coverage in broadcast and across X Games social channels throughout the weekend. Also new to X Games will be a 90-minute street art competition, Secret Walls presented by Thayers, where graffiti artists will be able to captivate attendees with their personal expressions of uniqueness in the action sports community.
In addition to the on-site consumer activations, Thayers will partner with the X Games throughout the weekend to continue to level up the experience for all, including athlete-centric social content, athlete lounge presence and gifting for quick skin refreshes between the high-flying events. Additionally, the “Thayers Daily Refresh” highlight reel will help viewers at home stay up to speed with the biggest moments from the previous day. To cap off the sponsorship, notable mega influencers will also be on-site as Thayers’ guests, engaging fans globally throughout this epic weekend.
“We are excited to welcome Thayers to the X Games family and could not have asked for a better first official beauty partner,” said Ashley Robbins, Vice President, Partnership Sales, X Games. “As such an established and trusted brand, Thayers’ wide array of products provides every X Games athlete and fan with skincare options to complement their active lifestyles.”
About X Games
X Games has been the leader in action sports since 1995. The 2023 edition will feature the world's best action sports athletes competing for gold from July 21-23, 2023. Live event coverage will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Follow @xgames on social to get the most up-to-date event information and visit XGames.com.
About Thayers
Thayers Natural Remedies has been trusted fixture in medicine cabinets for over 175 years. Created in 1847 by Dr. Henry Thayer, the brand has grown into the No. 1 toner in the United States with more than 100,000 5-star ratings. The secret? This ride-or-die skincare icon harnesses pure, natural extracts to create simple, effective, cruelty-free skincare through a combination of potent plant and derm actives. Whether toning, cleansing or moisturizing, Thayers delivers scientific proof to improve skin quality. The Thayers OG alcohol-free toner formula combines a proprietary blend of Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera for instant and all day hydration while taking down pores. The result is better looking bare skin for all skin types and tones. Visit www.thayers.com or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.
For more information :
Stacey White (Thayers), Coyne PR, swhite@coynepr.com
Grace Coryell 818-585-3696, grace.coryell@xgames.com
Heather Krug 310-463-1415, heather.krug@xgames.com
Heather Krug
email us here
X Games