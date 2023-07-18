Vietnamese Ambassador works with 78th UNGA President

VIETNAM, July 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), had a working session in New York on Monday with President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Ambassador Dennis Francis.

Dennis Francis, who is also the Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN, told Giang that during his tenure, he would promote the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs), and support countries in building and forming global development trends at the Summit of the Future slated for September 2024.

He also stressed the need to promote multilateralism and respect the UN Charter, in which member countries need to work together to rebuild peace and security, respond to climate change, and protect the environment.

The Vietnamese diplomat congratulated Dennis Francis on his election, affirming that the country would continue to actively participate in and contribute to promoting the common agendas of the international community, and work towards solutions to global challenges. The ambassador reaffirmed Việt Nam's interest in stepping up the implementation of the SDGs, easing poverty, responding to climate change, and securing financial resources for development.

Việt Nam would maintain its contributions to the joint efforts of the international community in implementing current important processes, especially the SDG Summit and the Summit of the Future, promoting confidence building, and strengthening multilateralism, Giang added.

The UN General Assembly on June 1 elected Ambassador Dennis Francis as the President of its 78th session for a one-year term, starting from September 5. — VNS