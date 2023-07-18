Top legislator requests thorough preparations for first NA election anniversary

VIETNAM, July 18 -

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Tuesday chaired the first meeting of the steering committee for the organisation of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the first NA general election (January 6, 1946-2026).

On January 6, 1946, the first general election to elect NA deputies successfully took place across the country, marking an important milestone in the process of building a democratic institution and legally affirming the right to mastery of the Vietnamese people.

The success of the first general election opened up a new period for the country - that with a National Assembly, a unified Government, a progressive Constitution and a complete administration system eligible to represent the Vietnamese people in the international arena in domestic and foreign affairs.

Speaking at the meeting, NA Chairman Huệ stressed that the celebration would be an important political event.

This would be not only an opportunity for the Party, people and army to look back on the history of formation and development as well as achievements of the legislative body over the past 80 years, but also become a patriotic emulation movement at all levels, in all sectors, organisations and localities, and among the entire people.

He required thorough preparations for commemorative activities, including compiling a book and producing a documentary featuring the NA’s history, and restoring the relic site of the NA Standing Committee in the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang. –VNS