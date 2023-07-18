Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,692 in the last 365 days.

Top legislator requests thorough preparations for first NA election anniversary

VIETNAM, July 18 -  

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Tuesday chaired the first meeting of the steering committee for the organisation of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the first NA general election (January 6, 1946-2026).

On January 6, 1946, the first general election to elect NA deputies successfully took place across the country, marking an important milestone in the process of building a democratic institution and legally affirming the right to mastery of the Vietnamese people.

The success of the first general election opened up a new period for the country - that with a National Assembly, a unified Government, a progressive Constitution and a complete administration system eligible to represent the Vietnamese people in the international arena in domestic and foreign affairs.

Speaking at the meeting, NA Chairman Huệ stressed that the celebration would be an important political event.

This would be not only an opportunity for the Party, people and army to look back on the history of formation and development as well as achievements of the legislative body over the past 80 years, but also become a patriotic emulation movement at all levels, in all sectors, organisations and localities, and among the entire people.

He required thorough preparations for commemorative activities, including compiling a book and producing a documentary featuring the NA’s history, and restoring the relic site of the NA Standing Committee in the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang. –VNS

You just read:

Top legislator requests thorough preparations for first NA election anniversary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more