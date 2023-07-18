Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,688 in the last 365 days.

Aware Sets Second Quarter 2023 Webcast for Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adapted authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, will hold a webcast on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: Register Here

Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the webcast by emailing AWRE@gatewayir.com.

The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Aware
Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on diverse data sets from around the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.


CONTACT
Company Contact
Gina Rodrigues
Aware, Inc.
781-687-0300
grodrigues@aware.com

Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
AWRE@gatewayir.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Aware Sets Second Quarter 2023 Webcast for Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more