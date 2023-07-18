Experience Marketing Agency George P. Johnson Opens Las Vegas Fabrication Facility

The new facility will aid in the agency’s sustainability initiatives including reusing material and limiting carbon footprint

/EIN News/ -- AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George P. Johnson (GPJ), the world’s leading event and experience marketing agency and a member of the Project Worldwide network, takes a major step forward in its sustainability initiatives by opening a state-of-the-art fabrication warehouse in Las Vegas. The new facility will enable large scale material recycling and limiting the carbon footprint for a wide variety of events and conferences that are held every year in one of the nation’s busiest conference hubs.



From CES to Cisco Live , GPJ executes dozens of events every year in Las Vegas with clients including Adobe, Atlassian, Harman, IBM, Nissan, Stellantis and more. The new facility will make it possible to design, engineer and execute large-scale experiences at industry events such as CES, Formula 1 and sporting events like the Superbowl locally. The 163,000 square foot facility in North Las Vegas will also serve as a warehouse so that materials can be stored and reused for multiple events, which has become one part of a robust sustainability initiative for GPJ. The agency has a wide-range of environmental initiatives, details of which can be found at www.gpj.com/sustainability .

“As the world’s leading experience marketing agency, we have both the obligation and the ability to create lasting change in our industry through our commitment to diverse, equitable, inclusive and sustainable live, digital, and hybrid experiences,” said Chris Meyer, CEO of GPJ. “We know it’s an evolving and often imperfect journey, but couldn’t be more delighted to open this new warehouse in Las Vegas.”

GPJ and Project Worldwide have four other fabrication facilities which include its headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan as well as Los Angeles, Nashville and Stuttgart, Germany. The Las Vegas facility will open in August 2023.

“With by far the largest fabrication and graphics production footprint in the industry, GPJ has the buying power and scale to make every brand activation it delivers the most memorable it can be,” said Robert Vallee Jr., Chairman and CEO of Project. “With this new facility just 15 minutes from the strip, this will enable GPJ to sustainably create memorable and one-of-a-kind events for thought leaders around the world.”

The warehouse is located at 5560 E Tropical Parkway Suite 140 and will be led by long time Las Vegas resident Greg Karkkainen , Director of Fabrication for GPJ.

To view images, click HERE .

About George P. Johnson Experience Marketing:

GPJ is the world’s leading experiential marketing agency. GPJ enables brand marketers to benefit from integrated experiential programs that leverage online, mobile and physical brand interactions fueled by data. Clients in technology, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, finance, and other industries rely on GPJ to help them compete more effectively on a global basis by creating and accelerating relationships with customers, employees, partners, media, and other influencers. GPJ is part of Project Worldwide , a modern agency network built for the needs of contemporary marketers. Learn more at gpj.com .

Media Contacts:

Scott Kellner

Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Tel: 408-410-9535

Scott.Kellner@gpj.com

Jeannie Evanchan

Vice President of Media Strategy

Praytell Agency

projectpr@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7279478d-dbb9-4b64-81bd-0d6628f0d8d3