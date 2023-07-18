Luminus Financial digitally transforms by launching ASAPP OXP™ AOS and LOS

Luminus Financial went live with two ASAPP OXP™ feature sets last week, after signing an MSA for the full ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform last year.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Luminus Financial went live with two ASAPP OXP™ feature sets last week. After signing an MSA for the full ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform last year, Luminus Financial now has the ASAPP OXP Account Origination Solution and Lending Origination Solution fully implemented.Luminus Financial’s members can now enjoy the benefits of anytime, anywhere, any-device account and lending application, with the credit union’s launch of the ASAPP OXP Origination feature sets. With these feature sets implemented, members can choose the origination channel that suits their needs best, whether it be through in-branch, member self-serve or member-assisted channels.“We’re thrilled to have ASAPP OXP Origination now available for both our staff and our Member-Owners,” said George De La Rosa, CEO at Luminus Financial. “Not only will the Platform allow our Member-Owners to conveniently apply for the products they need, but it also enables our staff to streamline processes and save time, ultimately making the entire process faster and easier for our Member-Owners.”The ASAPP OXP Lending Origination Solution offers Canadian Credit Unions access to innovative custom risk-based decisioning via ASAPP OXP’s proprietary lending decision engine providing real-time approvals for applicants. When combined with the Account Origination Solution, as Luminus Financial has, the Platform lets credit unions maximize its benefits by leveraging upsell opportunities during the online application process.“We’d like to thank Luminus Financial for their leadership, collaborative approach and partner commitment to challenging the status quo throughout the implementation of this project,” shared Tony Dunham, ASAPP OXP’s Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer. “Our Client-Partners play an integral role, challenging our teams to drive the most efficient, effective and engaging processes, in turn elevating platform results, and making ASAPP OXP the best possible solution in the Canadian credit union landscape.”Later this year, Luminus Financial will complete their transformational journey with the implementation of ASAPP OXP’s Engagement feature sets, including the CRM, ECM, and ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™.- 30 -About Luminus FinancialLuminus Financial, founded in 1951, provides everyday banking solutions for individuals, families, and businesses in Ontario with an expertise in under-banked markets. With over 6,500 members and $220 million in assets, our vision is to truly enrich the lives of our member-owners and community by providing clearly better banking products, services, and financial advice.About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP™ is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of 54 credit unions, across 11 provinces, who manage over $44B of assets and support over 927,000 members.