TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Priority Equity share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable August 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2023.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.85 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $8.39 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.24.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details
     
Class A Share (XTD)   $0.05000
Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)   $0.04375
Record Date:   July 31, 2023
Payable Date:   August 10, 2023
 


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443  www.tdbsplit.com info@quadravest.com

