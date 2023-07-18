TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Priority Equity share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable August 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2023.
Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.85 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $8.39 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.24.
TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (XTD)
|$0.05000
|Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)
|$0.04375
|Record Date:
|July 31, 2023
|Payable Date:
|August 10, 2023
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|www.tdbsplit.com
|info@quadravest.com