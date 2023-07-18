Submit Release
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable August 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2023.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details
   
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
Record Date: July 31, 2023
Payable Date: August 10, 2023
   


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372  Local: 416-304-4443  www.m-split.com  info@quadravest.com

 


