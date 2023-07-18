Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable August 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2023.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.30 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.26 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $36.56.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.04583 Record Date: July 31, 2023 Payable Date: August 10, 2023



