PBA Galleries Announces Historic DC UNIVERSE COLLECTION Auctions
Massive Unprecedented Collection of More Than 40,000 Comic Books – Every Single Comic Ever Published by DC From 1934 – 2014 – To Be Sold in Series of SalesBERKELEY, CA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PBA Galleries is proud to announce the historic sale of The DC UNIVERSE COLLECTION, an unprecedented collection of more than 40,000 comic books comprised of every single DC comic published for retail sale from 1934 through 2014. The massive collection – the likes of which will likely never again come up for auction – includes scores of legendary milestones, including the first appearances of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, and Justice Society of America. The first of a series of sales on the PBA Galleries site – showcasing Batman – will take place on Thursday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. PT.
The most comprehensive collection of DC comic books in the world, the collection was originally amassed by British music producer Ian Levine, and later sold to the current consignor, who wishes to remain anonymous. Additional DC UNIVERSE COLLECTION sales will be announced in 2024 with the next sale tentatively scheduled for March 2024.
“It is truly an honor and privilege that the consignor selected PBA Galleries to oversee this unparalleled DC comic book collection,” said Ivan Briggs, director of comics, PBA Galleries. “The DC characters are some of the most enduring and recognizable characters in popular culture. We’re excited to give DC collectors and avid fans an opportunity to own a piece of DC Universe – the comic books where it all began.”
Key DC UNIVERSE COLLECTION Highlights include:
• “Action Comics” #1 - First appearance of Superman, June 1938
• “Detective Comics” #27 – First appearance of Batman, May 1939
• “Sensation Comics” #1 – First appearance of Wonder Woman, January 1942
• “Superman” #1 – June 1939
• “Batman” #1 - March 1940
• “All Star Comics” #3 – First appearance of the Justice Society of America, July 1940
Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) has awarded this unprecedented collection its own provenance designation: The DC UNIVERSE COLLECTION. Comic books in this collection will be graded and certified by CGC.
ABOUT PBA Galleries
PBA Galleries is proud of its nearly 70 years of service to collectors of rare and fine books and works on paper. PBA holds live auctions every two weeks and specifically comic book auctions 4-6 times a year. Based in the San Francisco Bay area, the customer-oriented auction house welcomes buyers and sellers from all over the world to participate in their sales.
