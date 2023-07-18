Codex Labs Launches Two More Shaant OTC Offerings: Three Breakthrough Acne Products

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs, a Silicon Valley bio-skintech company, has launched the second and third of its three Shaant over-the-counter (OTC) topicals for acne management. Shaant, meaning “peace” and “calm” in Hindi, is often paired with “connectedness” in Ayurvedic philosophy.

“At Codex Labs, we believe that in order to fully maximize the effectiveness of our biotech-based skincare solutions we also needed to offer potent OTC topicals formulated within the FDA’s framework that are targeted towards specific skin conditions such as acne.” stated Dr. Barbara Paldus, CEO, Codex Labs. “By doing so we have further demonstrated our commitment to bringing much needed relief to people suffering with acne and other inflammation-based skin conditions.”

The products were formulated in partnership with Dr. Raja Sivamani, an integrative dermatologist and certified Ayurvedic practitioner who takes a holistic approach to skin issues by merging modern science and western medicine with nutrition, mental health, and lifestyle considerations.

“Shaant products were fully tested in an IRB-approved clinical study and performed well for managing mild to moderate acne,” stated Dr. Sivamani. “We are excited to have published this work in the Journal of Clinical Medicine [https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/12/4/1484].”

The Shaant OTC collection includes three products:

Spot Hero Drying Gel: Blemish treatment cream with 5% Sulfur

Pore Purifying Face Scrub: Daily face exfoliator with 2% Salicylic Acid

Hydrating Body Scrub: Daily body exfoliator with 2% Salicylic Acid

The OTC collection harnesses the acne-clearing power of our patented ShaantComplex™, a biotech-based blend of actives derived from terrestrial and marine plants that has been clinically proven to help control oiliness, shed pore-clogging dead skin cells, shrink pore size, and reduce the appearance of redness. Each plant active addresses the acne inflammasome in distinct yet synergistically-effective ways.

While all three products are Vegan- and cruelty free, the two scrubs are also MyMicrobiome-certified.

All Codex products are manufactured in a high-tech facility, assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 22716 Cosmetics – Guidelines on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to ensure they are made to the highest quality standards. They contain sustainably optimized ingredients and are filled in renewable, sugarcane green PE tubes which reduces their carbon footprint by from 50% to 100%.

About Codex Labs

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating highly effective, clinically proven, microbiome-supporting skin-gut-brain integrative solutions that contain potent, biotech-derived plant-based actives. Our products are focused on restoring/protecting the skin barrier, managing inflammation, and addressing troublesome skin conditions associated with aging, acne, eczema and psoriasis. Our free DermSCORE self-assessment app offers consumers a data-driven, derm-approved approach for managing acne. The brand has been heralded by dermatologists for creating a new breed of effective, vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable dermo-cosmetic solutions.

Attachment

Lindsey Goldstein Codex Labs 7813859685 codex@mmlpr.com