Uproar PR Adds Architecture Firm to Growing Developer, Design and Planning Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , a forward-thinking, award-winning public relations agency that offers media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services to clients globally, today announces the addition of LRK to its growing client portfolio. LRK came to Uproar to increase its brand awareness across Florida and announce the opening of its new office in the heart of downtown Orlando.



Uproar has a robust roster of past and present clients in the architecture, developer, city planning and real estate industries. The agency’s extensive knowledge in these sectors and strong relationships has led to successful campaigns garnering impactful media coverage at local, regional and national level.

“Uproar’s presence in Orlando along with the team’s impressive record with Orlando-based clients and relationships with Orlando media made them the perfect partner to help us make the announcement of our new office in downtown Orlando meaningful,” said Mark Jones, LRK Principal. “As we continue to grow and increase our projects in Orlando and Central Florida, it’s important for us to have a media relations partner like Uproar to position our brand and get us in front of the right audiences.”

LRK is a nationally recognized, full-service architecture, interiors, planning and urban design firm. LRK has led projects across the state of Florida including Lakewood Ranch, Babcock Ranch, Ava Maria and Orlando’s Baldwin Park. Established 40 years ago, LRK continues to be a leading firm behind commercial, multifamily, mixed-use, urban design and adaptive reuse projects. Along with the opening of the most recent office in Orlando, the firm has a presence in Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Jersey, Texas and Pennsylvania.

“The media landscape is ever changing, and there is increasingly less space in news outlets for brands wanting to tell their stories,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “Now more than ever, brands need media relations experts and storytellers who diligently monitor the media landscape and have built relationships with relevant reporters at the local, trade and national levels to help strategically position and share their stories in front of the target audience.”

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. Prior to COVID-19, Uproar had a team of 50 across three offices in Orlando, Chicago and Annapolis. Adjusting to the needs and demands of its team and the new environment, it now has a team of over 60 full-time employees across 14 states. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, Chicago Inno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com .

With over three decades of architecture and design expertise in eight offices, LRK’s team is a nationally recognized architectural, planning and interior design firm. LRK’s collaborative multidisciplinary approach, responsibility to clients and commitment to design quality have resulted in a portfolio of accomplished and award-winning urban redevelopments, neighborhoods, corporate headquarters and civic buildings/places. For more information, visit www.lrk.com and follow LRK

