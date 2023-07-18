Jamf Launches Jamf Safe Internet for Microsoft Windows Ensuring Students on All Devices are Protected

Jamf Safe Internet is a comprehensive content filtering solution optimized for education to deliver a safer online experience and is now available for Windows

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) announced that Jamf Safe Internet , a comprehensive content filtering and web security solution optimized for education, is now available on Microsoft Windows. Jamf Safe Internet is designed to help schools protect students from harmful content on the internet, inappropriate websites and phishing attacks, while also allowing admins to enforce acceptable-use policies in a seamless way.

“We at Jamf believe in keeping students, staff and education organizations safe regardless of the platform they are on. Whether you’re using Android, Google or Windows devices alongside your Apple fleet, protecting students on the Internet is critical,” said Suraj Mohandas, vice president of strategy, Jamf. “With Jamf Safe Internet’s best-in-class network threat prevention and a vast content-filtering database, optimized for education, students can now safely learn online from anywhere, regardless of what device they are using. We are excited about the continued partnership with Microsoft to help keep students safe.”



Empowering students while keeping them safe

Jamf Safe Internet ensures that students have a safe and secure online learning environment from the moment they unbox their device. With Jamf Safe Internet, admins are able to enforce acceptable-use policies without sacrificing the learning experience by offering:

Content control in one click: Jamf Safe Internet allows teachers and IT admins to customize the level of content control that fits each class and can prevent harmful and inappropriate content from reaching student devices. This protection is powered by Jamf’s content filtering and web-based threat prevention technologies.

Jamf Safe Internet allows teachers and IT admins to customize the level of content control that fits each class and can prevent harmful and inappropriate content from reaching student devices. This protection is powered by Jamf’s content filtering and web-based threat prevention technologies. A continued commitment to protecting privacy: Jamf’s privacy-friendly approach provides a safe online environment for students of all ages while offering schools enough information to protect students. Jamf is committed to maintaining compliance with all applicable privacy regulations and has signed the Student Privacy Pledge , highlighting its commitment to protecting the information of students.

Jamf’s privacy-friendly approach provides a safe online environment for students of all ages while offering schools enough information to protect students. Jamf is committed to maintaining compliance with all applicable privacy regulations and has signed the , highlighting its commitment to protecting the information of students. Protection from increasing malware and phishing attacks: Beyond content filtering, Jamf Safe Internet also provides institutions with robust phishing and malware protection, safeguarding networks from increasingly sophisticated attacks that can impact student learning.



With the increase in technology-focused learning also comes opportunities for students to learn anywhere, be that at home or just in new spaces around the school, creating a blended learning opportunity and increased independence. Jamf Safe Internet works beyond the school network to protect students wherever they choose to learn.

“At a time when the safety and security of our students' online presence is one of our biggest priorities, we wanted to partner not only with a name we trusted but a philosophy that we could stand behind,” said Tom Foster, director of technology at St. Paul of the Cross schools. “Jamf has allowed our teams to easily and effectively manage and secure our devices as well as filter content in one place for half the cost of previous vendors.”

To request a free trial of Jamf Safe Internet, visit: https://www.jamf.com/request-trial/jamf-safe-internet/

Growing partnership with Microsoft

Jamf and Microsoft’s strong historical partnership has created solutions to enhance the management and security capabilities for organizations using both Apple and Microsoft technologies. This collaboration aims to empower IT and security teams to seamlessly integrate Mac, iPad and iPhone devices into Microsoft's ecosystem, providing a unified and streamlined experience. By combining Jamf's expertise in Apple device management and security with Microsoft's comprehensive suite of productivity and security tools, organizations can optimize their workflows, increase productivity and ensure a seamless user experience across both platforms.

Enhanced management and security for organizations with a Microsoft environment: Jamf Pro and Jamf Connect integrated with Azure Active Directory empower organizations to securely control device access and data security. By enforcing Microsoft conditional access policies on macOS, iOS and iPadOS devices, businesses can implement real-time remediation workflows to keep corporate data secure, regardless of where an employee and their device is located.

Jamf Pro and Jamf Connect integrated with Azure Active Directory empower organizations to securely control device access and data security. By enforcing Microsoft conditional access policies on macOS, iOS and iPadOS devices, businesses can implement real-time remediation workflows to keep corporate data secure, regardless of where an employee and their device is located. Seamlessly monitor and protect Apple devices through the Microsoft Sentinel platform: The integration between Jamf Protect and Microsoft Sentinel allows IT and Security teams to monitor and respond to security events on their Apple fleet directly in the Microsoft Sentinel dashboard. A unified view of security events across all endpoints means faster response times and a stronger overall security posture.

The integration between Jamf Protect and Microsoft Sentinel allows IT and Security teams to monitor and respond to security events on their Apple fleet directly in the Microsoft Sentinel dashboard. A unified view of security events across all endpoints means faster response times and a stronger overall security posture. Ensure company data is only accessed by trusted users on trusted devices: Microsoft Conditional Access with Jamf Pro enforces conditional access policies across all user's devices by combining the power of the unified endpoint management and conditional access in EMS with Jamf’s device management capabilities. Because these solutions integrate, IT can utilize the management power of each ecosystem with the simplicity of inventory reporting in a single pane of glass.

Microsoft Conditional Access with Jamf Pro enforces conditional access policies across all user's devices by combining the power of the unified endpoint management and conditional access in EMS with Jamf’s device management capabilities. Because these solutions integrate, IT can utilize the management power of each ecosystem with the simplicity of inventory reporting in a single pane of glass. Involvement in MISA: As a result of our security-focused integrations, Jamf was recently announced as a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their security solutions with Microsoft. Jamf’s membership quickly expanded , recognizing additional product integrations that, when combined, allow organizations to achieve Trusted Access with Jamf and Microsoft. This will allow for a deeper collaboration and partnership, building innovative security solutions for our customers with Apple environments.



About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

