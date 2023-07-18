HERE introduces location data anonymization tool for enterprises to use in self-hosted environments

Regulations on data transfers and privacy are growing worldwide, requiring new self-hosted tools for compliance and control.

Location data is particularly sensitive and challenging to anonymize.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced its enterprise-grade anonymization tool is now available for businesses to utilize in self-hosted development environments.

HERE Anonymizer processes real-time and historical location data, making it possible to preserve data privacy while unlocking business value. Location data is particularly privacy sensitive with its spatial and temporal components.

The extension of HERE Anonymizer for self-hosted environments gives customers full control of personal location data before it leaves their facility. This capability helps instill trust among value-chain participants by enabling data processing in compliance with privacy regulations such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and the Japanese Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI).

HERE Anonymizer offers companies the flexibility to be used with or without an internet connection, on-premises, hybrid and in public cloud (AWS, Azure, or Google) environments.

“Privacy risk mitigation and full compliance with data privacy regulations are essential for companies,” said Remco Timmer, Vice President of Product & Technology at HERE Technologies. “At the same time, the ability to anonymize data in a trusted and efficient manner can be turned into a competitive differentiator for businesses with global operations and customer bases.”

HERE Anonymizer is used by customers in multiple markets. Safeguarding personal information is especially important for the retail, telecommunications, automotive, and transportation and logistics sectors. HERE Anonymizer joins a suite of core location services offered by HERE for self-hosted environments (traffic and routing services, map rendering, positioning, geocoding and search, more).

Data privacy is fundamental to HERE. The company is one of the first mapping technology companies to achieve HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, in addition to its ISO 27017 and 27018 certifications for the provision and use of cloud services.

HERE customers include nearly every global automaker, leaders in e-commerce, transportation and logistics, and public sector agencies worldwide. HERE is the global market leader for automotive-grade maps designed to power navigation, advanced driving assistance (ADAS) and automated driving systems.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

