Vietjet's second HCM City-Tokyo route opens

VIETNAM, July 17 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has officially launched the direct flight from HCM City to Haneda Airport in central Tokyo, meeting the demands of tourists and business people alike, the airline announced on Sunday.

With seven return flights every week, passengers can easily travel between HCM City and Tokyo, Vietjet said.

Haneda Airport, the largest airport of Japan and one of the top in Asia, is conveniently located less than 30 minutes from central Tokyo and is one of the largest transit points from Asia to western countries through an extensive domestic and international flight network.

Flights from HCM City to Tokyo (Haneda) depart at 5pm and arrive at 1am the next day (local time). Flights from Tokyo (Haneda) to HCM City depart at 12am and land at 4.10pm (local time).

HCM City-Tokyo (Haneda) is the second route of Vietjet, after HCM City-Tokyo (Narita), connecting HCM City, the most dynamic economic and cultural centre in Việt Nam with one of the world's leading developed mega-cities, Tokyo.

From now until December 31, passengers have opportunities to hunt for tickets to fly to Tokyo and other Vietjet international routes every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday priced at zero đồng, excluding fees and taxes.

The promotional airfares can be found at www.vietjetair.com and via the Vietjet Air mobile app, with flexible flight schedules from August 10, 2023 to March 31, 2024, Vietjet said.

It added that passengers also can accumulate bonus SkyPoints on each flight to redeem vouchers for Vietjet flights, plus services from 250 favourite brands. — VNS