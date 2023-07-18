Vermont Slate Mine Up For Auction July 24-26
The high bidder will go under contract immediately after the auction and must make a 10% down payment, with closing to occur in 30 days.”TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The former Vermont Mammoth Slate Mine is set to be sold in an online auction July 24-26. The auction is being conducted by Oklahoma-based Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctioneers.
— Marcus Sippy, Auction Project Manager
The quarry is near the Vermont/New York border between Wells and Poultney, just east of Hwy 31. The mine is about 150 years old and has produced gray slate primarily used for roofing and landscaping, as well as some light industrial use. Slate roof tiles are highly favored because of its durability, potentially lasting 4 to 5 times longer than traditional composition roof material.
Information about environmental studies and recent remediation have been satisfied. Please contact Williams & Williams for relevant due diligence documents by calling 800.801.8003. For more information, including terms of sale and disclosures, please visit https://www.williamsauction.com/search/vermont
Bidding will open at 10am on Monday July 24th and close at 12pm Wednesday July 26th. The high bidder will go under contract immediately after the auction and must make a 10% down payment, with closing to occur in 30 days.
Marcus Sippy
+1 918-936-1711
marcus.sippy@williamsauction.com
Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctioneers