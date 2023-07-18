Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Demands, Trends, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts to 2028
ReportsnReports
Discover the essential transplant diagnostics market, providing tests, instruments, and software for compatibility assessment.PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The transplant diagnostics market refers to the global industry involved in the development, production, distribution, and utilization of diagnostic tests, instruments, and software used in organ and tissue transplantation. Transplant diagnostics are essential for assessing the compatibility between donors and recipients, monitoring graft health, and detecting potential complications.
Download a FREE Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=354225
The transplant diagnostic market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2028 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. For many patients with chronic dialysis-dependent end-stage renal disease, transplantation is one of their top treatment choices. Additionally, cases involving the heart, liver, and bone marrow can be treated with transplantation. Additionally, over the past ten years, companies have made significant strides in developing better HLA typing technologies, antibody monitoring, tools, and software. This is gradually being used for diagnostic purposes when transplanting various body organs. These are the factors contributing to increasing transplant diagnostic market.
“The Kidney transplants to hold the largest share of the market in 2022”
According to transplant type, the kidney transplant holds the largest market share in 2022.Due to longer lifespans and rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, chronic kidney disease is becoming more prevalent and there are more patients needing hemodialysis. These factors are causing an increase in the market share for kidney transplants.
“The Molecular based assay technology is holding the largest share of the market in 2022”
Based on technology, the molecular-based assay technology market is classified into PCR-based Molecular assays and Sequencing based molecular assays. The PCR-based molecular assays hold a larger share than sequencing-based assays like sanger sequencing and NGS sequencing.
“The market in North America region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”
North America accounted for the largest market share—45.5%—in 2022. The increasing private -public funding and increasing public awareness for organ donation is contributing to the high number of the share of North America.
While APAC is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The transplant diagnostic market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries and favorable government initiatives.
A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3– 30%
By Designation: C-level–27%, Director-level–18 and Others–55%
By Region: North America–45%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–15%, and the Middle East & Africa–5%
The prominent player in transplant diagnostic market are bio Mérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
Direct Purchase of the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=354225
Research Coverage
This report studies the transplant diagnostic market based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).
Ganesh Pardeshi
ReportsnReports
+ + 1 347 333 3771
ganesh.pardeshi@reportsandreports.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn