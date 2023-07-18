Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market Size is Predicted to Reach US$ 111.5 Million by 2028

Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global anesthesia CO2 absorbent market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

Anesthesia CO2 absorbent represents a specific segment within the anesthesia disposables, which is mainly used to absorb exhaled gases during anesthesia administration. It comprises strong potassium hydroxide and sodium hydroxide bases that aid in acquiring labile protons from anesthetic molecules to carbon monoxide (CO) and are instrumental in reducing anesthetic wastes. CO2 absorber devices consisting of anesthesia absorbents are incorporated into the ventilatory apparatus of the anesthesia machine between the inspiratory and expiratory limbs of a circle circuit. Certain absorbents do not contain potassium and sodium hydroxide and do not produce carbon monoxide by reacting with inhaled agents. They generally function by limiting the flow of fresh gas to closed-circuit conditions and enabling exhaled anesthetic agents to be rebreathed.

How Big Is the Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market?

The global Anesthesia CO2 absorbent market reached a value of US$ 73.9 Million in 2022. It is projected to reach a value of US$ 111.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing incidences of cardiac disorders, respiratory diseases, and diabetes are among the key factors stimulating the anesthesia CO2 absorbent market. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, who are susceptible to developing medical circumstances that eventually require surgical intervention, is positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the escalating demand for anesthesia disposables, on account of the rising number of surgeries conducted across numerous healthcare settings, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the implementation of several stringent and safety parameters by government bodies regarding the usage of anesthetic drugs and equipment in the medical sector is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing investments in R&D activities by key market players for developing advanced formulations and the growing healthcare expenditure capacities of individuals are anticipated to fuel the anesthesia CO2 absorbent market over the forecasted period.

Global Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market 2022-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Eakin Healthcare Group Ltd), Atrasorb, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Intersurgical Ltd., Löwenstein Medical SE & Co. KG, Micropore Inc., Molecular Products Group plc (Filtration Group Corporation) and Smiths Medical Inc. (ICU Medical Inc.).

The report has segmented the market based on region, product, type, and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

Soda Lime

Medisorb

Dragersorb

Amsorb

Litholyme

Others



Breakup by Type:

Premium

Traditional



Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

