StarTree Joins the Connect with Confluent Partner Program to Help Companies Seamlessly Integrate Data Streams

Partnership provides customers with a fully managed, integrated, enterprise-grade streaming analytics solution that enables real-time decision-making

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree today announced it has joined the Connect with Confluent partner program. The partnership will make it easier than ever for organizations to stream data from anywhere to StarTree Cloud via Confluent Cloud , the cloud-native and complete data streaming platform built by the original creators of Apache Kafka® that spans multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.



The Connect with Confluent partner program helps partners accelerate the development of real-time applications through a native integration with Confluent Cloud. Through the integration of StarTree Cloud with Confluent Cloud, customers will now be able to achieve an end-to-end real-time data streaming architecture that ingests and analyzes that data, faster than ever before. The solution opens up possibilities for new prospects as well as existing StarTree and Confluent customers, such as leading AI-powered customer intelligence platform Dialpad.

“The partnership brings to life StarTree’s vision of bringing real-time analytics to organizations faced with the challenge of processing massive volumes of rapidly changing data,” said Jen Murphy, Vice President, Channels & Alliances at StarTree. “StarTree is thrilled to join the Connect with Confluent program, thereby bringing this vision to fruition in a fully integrated solution that will help our customers take immediate action based on timely insights from real-time data analytics.”

The StarTree-Confluent partnership also marks a milestone in the parallel evolution of these two companies. Confluent Cloud is powered by Apache Kafka®, and StarTree Cloud is powered by Apache Pinot™. Both of these projects originated within LinkedIn and were open-sourced and submitted to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) to become top-level projects. From inception, Apache Pinot was designed to integrate directly with Apache Kafka, and today the two systems are often deployed side-by-side in open-source environments at companies like LinkedIn, Uber, Stripe, Walmart, and many more. This partnership makes it easy for organizations of all kinds to benefit from the integration of two fully managed, tested, and integrated real-time streaming data platforms from the companies driving the innovation behind these widely-adopted open source projects.

“Data streaming is now a critical business requirement as companies shift toward a digital-first approach to everything,” said Paul Mac Farland, Vice President, Partner and Innovation Ecosystem, Confluent. “However, many companies don’t have the resources needed to successfully bring a complete set of data streaming capabilities to their applications and end users. Connect with Confluent solves this problem, helping Confluent technology partners accelerate their customers’ data-driven ambitions so they can win in the modern digital era.”

Interested parties can learn more and contact the StarTree team to access the combined power of these solutions.

About StarTree

StarTree is a cloud-based software company that enables business customers to derive advanced insights from real-time and historical data. StarTree was founded by the core software engineering team and inventors of Apache Pinot™, which currently powers hundreds of user-facing applications at companies across industries, including LinkedIn, Uber, Target, 7Eleven, Etsy, Walmart, WePay, Factual, Weibo, and more. StarTree Cloud has enabled even more companies to deploy and operate real-time analytics at scale, including Stripe, Dialpad, Morgan & Morgan, Sovrn, Razorpay, Rippling, Moveworks, Zomato/Blinkit, Just Eat Takeaway, and more.

StarTree has raised a total of $75 million to date. StarTree’s mission is to empower every company to deploy and operate real-time analytics at scale to differentiate itself from its competitors and deliver greater value to customers and users.