Smart Diaper Market Size to Grow at 15.8% CAGR by 2028 | Industry Report Analysis
There is a rise in the demand for advanced technologies to support nuclear and working families in efficient baby care.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Smart Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global smart diaper market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How Big is the Smart Diaper Market?
The global smart diaper market size reached US$ 664 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,687 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during 2023-2028.
What is Smart Diaper?
A smart diaper is an innovative product that revolutionizes the way caregivers monitor and manages the well-being of infants and toddlers. They incorporate cutting-edge technology, such as sensors, wireless connectivity, and smart analytics, to provide real-time information about the urinary patterns and overall health of babies. They are equipped with sensors that detect moisture and temperature changes and notify caregivers when the diaper needs changing. Additionally, some advanced smart diapers can track and analyze urine composition and provide valuable insights into the hydration levels of children and potential health issues. They offer convenience, early detection of discomfort, prevent potential health concerns, and the ability to establish healthier diaper-changing routines.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the smart diaper industry?
The increasing demand for convenience and real-time monitoring in childcare is promoting the adoption of smart diapers.
Additionally, rising awareness among parents about infant health and hygiene is catalyzing the demand for smart diapers. Parents are becoming more conscious of the impact of prolonged exposure to wet diapers on the skin and overall health of their babies. Furthermore, technological advancements and the Internet of Things (IoT) are leading to the development of smart diapers with enhanced features.
Moreover, leading market players are integrating advanced sensors, connectivity options, and data analytics capabilities to provide comprehensive and actionable information to parents.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Technology:
• RFID Tags
• Bluetooth Sensors
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Online
• Offline
Breakup by End Use:
• Babies
• Adults
Market Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
• Abena North America Inc.
• ATZ Global Co. Ltd.
• CviCloud Corporation (CviLux Co. Ltd.)
• Essity AB
• Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre
• Monit Corp.
• Ontex Group
• Sinopulsar
• Smardii Inc.
• Vandrico Solutions Inc.
• Verily Life Sciences (Alphabet Inc.)
• Wonderkin Co.
