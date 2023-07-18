2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2032
2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market size of 2-ethylhexanoic acid was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032. The increasing demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid in the coatings industry, driven by its superior properties like durability, corrosion resistance, and flexibility, is the main factor contributing to the growth of revenue.
The construction industry is one of the key end-use industries for 2-ethylhexanoic acid due to the growing need for coatings in infrastructure projects such as bridges, highways, and buildings. The demand for infrastructure projects is expected to rise due to population growth and rapid urbanization in developing countries like China and India, consequently boosting the demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid.
Furthermore, the use of adhesives and plastics in various industries, including automotive, packaging, and electrical & electronics, is projected to drive the demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid in the coming years. Plastics and adhesives are extensively utilized in different sectors due to their flexibility, durability, and lightweight properties.
Moreover, there is an increasing demand for bio-based 2-ethylhexanoic acid, derived from renewable sources such as vegetable oils, due to the growing preference for eco-friendly products. Government regulations limiting the use of environmentally hazardous chemicals are expected to further boost the demand for bio-based 2-ethylhexanoic acid.
However, the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market faces challenges, including fluctuations in raw material costs, which can impact the manufacturing cost of 2-ethylhexanoic acid. Additionally, the availability of cheaper alternatives is anticipated to have a negative impact on the market's revenue growth throughout the projected period.
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:
• Eastman Chemical Company
• BASF SE
• Elekeiroz SA
• Oxea GmbH
• Dow Chemical Company
• LG Chem Ltd.
• Perstorp Holding AB
• Zhengzhou Kelai Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Baowu Group
• Shandong Qilu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Factors Driving the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market
The 2-ethylhexanoic acid market is influenced by several key factors that contribute to its growth and demand. These factors include:
1. Increasing Demand in the Coatings Industry: The superior qualities of 2-ethylhexanoic acid, such as durability, corrosion resistance, and flexibility, have led to a rising demand in the coatings industry. This sector heavily relies on 2-ethylhexanoic acid, driving the market's growth.
2. Construction Industry Demand: The construction industry is a major end-use industry for 2-ethylhexanoic acid due to the need for coatings in infrastructure projects like bridges, highways, and buildings. The expanding population and urbanization in developing countries like China and India contribute to the demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid in this sector.
3. Increased Use in Adhesives and Plastics: The automotive, packaging, and electrical & electronics industries utilize adhesives and plastics extensively. The flexibility, durability, and lightweight properties of 2-ethylhexanoic acid make it a sought-after ingredient in these industries, driving its demand.
4. Growing Interest in Bio-based Alternatives: The desire for environmentally friendly products has led to an increased demand for bio-based 2-ethylhexanoic acid. Obtained from renewable resources like vegetable oils, this variant is preferred as it aligns with sustainability goals and complies with government regulations on environmentally hazardous chemicals.
Despite these driving factors, the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material costs and competition from cheaper alternatives. However, the overall market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand from various industries and the rising preference for eco-friendly options.
Segments covered in the report:
Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook
By Application Outlook
• Plasticizers
• Chemical Intermediates
• Metal Salts
• Lubricants
• Others
By End-Use Industry Outlook
• Paints and Coatings
• Chemicals
• Plastics
• Automotive
• Others
Regional Outlook
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
