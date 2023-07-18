Ceramic Wall Tiles Market Size to Surpass USD 759.62 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The market value for Ceramic Wall Tiles Market was USD 380 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 759.62 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic Wall Tiles Market Overview

In 2022, the Ceramic Wall Tiles Market was valued at USD 380 Billion, and it is projected to reach USD 759.62 Billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period.

The market's expansion is primarily attributed to several factors. First, there is an increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of environmentally friendly products, which has contributed to the growing popularity of ceramic wall tiles due to their eco-friendliness and ease of maintenance. Additionally, the durability of ceramic wall tiles has made them a preferred choice for consumers.

The continuous growth of the construction industry, particularly in developing countries, plays a vital role in driving the Ceramic Wall Tiles Market. As these nations experience urbanization and population growth, the demand for residential and commercial structures is surging, leading to a higher need for ceramic wall tiles. Consequently, the building industry is anticipated to witness significant growth, further boosting the demand for these tiles.

Ceramic Wall Tiles Market Segments

The Ceramic Wall Tiles Market showcases a diverse range of product types, each contributing to its revenue growth from 2019 to 2032. The product types include Glazed Ceramic, Porcelain, Terracotta, and Others. Glazed Ceramic, known for its glossy and attractive finish, plays a significant role in driving market revenue. It is favored for its aesthetic appeal and versatility in various interior design applications.

Porcelain, another prominent product type, also exerts a considerable influence on the market's revenue trajectory during the forecast period. Renowned for its high durability and water resistance, porcelain ceramic tiles are often preferred for both residential and commercial projects, further bolstering the market's expansion.

Terracotta, a classic and timeless option, holds its ground in the market and contributes to its revenue growth. With its earthy tones and rustic charm, terracotta ceramic tiles find popularity in various architectural and interior design endeavors.

Besides Glazed Ceramic, Porcelain, and Terracotta, the market is also impacted by other product types, adding to its revenue generation over the projected years. These additional options cater to diverse consumer preferences, expanding the overall market scope.

Ceramic Wall Tiles Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, Mohawk Industries, Inc. acquired Godfrey Hirst Group, a leading flooring manufacturer based in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Mohawk’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening its product portfolio.

• In 2020, Kajaria Ceramics Limited announced a joint venture with the Italian tile manufacturer, Sicis. The joint venture aimed to introduce a wide range of innovative and exclusive ceramic wall tiles to the Indian market.

• In 2019, RAK Ceramics acquired 51% of the shares of Sanitana, a Portuguese manufacturer of ceramic sanitary ware. The acquisition aimed to expand RAK Ceramics’ product offerings and strengthen its presence in the European market.

Ceramic Wall Tiles Market: Competitive landscape

The Ceramic Wall Tiles Market operates in a highly competitive global landscape, with key players exerting substantial influence on market revenue. These major companies employ diverse strategies to maintain their competitive edge, including engaging in mergers and acquisitions, forming strategic agreements and contracts, investing in the development of innovative and more efficient products, and expanding their presence in various geographical regions. Among the notable players in this market are Mohawk Industries, Inc., China Ceramics Co. Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, RAK Ceramics, Gruppo Concorde, Porcelanosa Grupo, Iris Ceramica, Crossville, Inc., Florida Tile, Inc., and Marazzi Group.

These market leaders have established their prominence through continuous innovation and staying ahead of consumer demands. Their strategic partnerships and acquisitions have further strengthened their market positions, enabling them to offer a comprehensive range of high-quality ceramic wall tiles to a global customer base.

