Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market to Exceed Valuation of USD 35.24 Billion by 2032

The market value for global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market was USD 18.85 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 35.24 Billion.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023

In 2021, the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market was valued at USD 18.85 Billion. It is projected to reach USD 35.24 Billion during the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The surge in revenue can be attributed to the escalating demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials, driven by growing concerns regarding environmental degradation and the necessity to reduce carbon emissions. AAC, as an eco-friendly, lightweight, and long-lasting construction material, is manufactured using natural raw materials like sand, lime, cement, water, and gypsum.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Segments

The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the market size was valued at USD 18.85 Billion, and it is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period, reaching a substantial revenue forecast of USD 35.24 Billion by 2032.

The estimation for the market size in 2022 is based on historical data from 2020 to 2021 and considers the prevailing trends and industry developments. The forecast period covers the years from 2022 to 2032, during which the market is expected to witness steady growth driven by various factors.

The primary parameters covered in the market report include revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends. By exploring the market's element types and application outlook, the report aims to provide comprehensive insights into different segments of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market.

The market's growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable building materials as environmental concerns escalate. AAC, being a lightweight, durable, and energy-efficient material, has garnered significant attention in the construction industry, driving its adoption worldwide.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, Xella Group acquired URSA Insulation S.A., a Spanish manufacturer of insulation materials, to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position in Europe.

• In 2020, Aercon AAC signed a strategic agreement with Ecoremedy LLC to use their innovative waste-to-energy technology in AAC production. This partnership is expected to enhance Aercon AAC’s sustainability efforts and reduce its carbon footprint.

• In 2020, ACICO Industries Co. announced a joint venture with W&P Consult Engineering GmbH to develop and produce AAC blocks and panels in Saudi Arabia. This partnership is aimed at expanding ACICO’s product offerings in the Middle Eastern market.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: Competitive landscape

Major players in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market are deploying various strategies to gain a competitive advantage and expand their market share. These strategies include mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing and testing more effective products, and launching new products in the market.

