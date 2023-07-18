Baking Ingredients Market to USD 221.51 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Bakery Goods and Consumer Preferences.

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Baking Ingredients Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with its value reaching USD 131.11 billion in 2022 and projected to reach an impressive USD 221.51 billion by 2032, exhibiting a steady revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. This remarkable expansion can be attributed to the soaring worldwide demand for bakery goods, including bread, cakes, pastries, and various confectioneries, which continue to captivate consumers' taste buds across the globe.

One of the primary drivers behind the surge in demand for baking ingredients is the evolving consumer preferences, influenced by the modern lifestyle characterized by hectic schedules and an inclination towards convenient and quick snack options. As people's lives become busier, they increasingly seek out ready-to-eat bakery products that provide them with delightful indulgence without compromising on taste and quality. Consequently, this growing demand for bakery goods has spurred the baking ingredients market's growth to meet the needs of both consumers and the baking industry.

Moreover, the proliferation of cafes, fast-food chains, and restaurants has significantly contributed to the expansion of the bakery business. As these food establishments incorporate bakery items into their menus to cater to the preferences of their patrons, the demand for baked goods has witnessed a substantial boost. Additionally, the flourishing hotel industry has played a crucial role in fueling the market for baking ingredients, as hotels offer an array of delectable baked goods to cater to their guests' culinary desires.

Some of The Notable Innovations in The Baking Ingredients Market:

1. Plant-based and Vegan Ingredients: With the growing popularity of plant-based diets, baking ingredient manufacturers have been developing and introducing plant-based alternatives to traditional ingredients like eggs, dairy, and butter. Ingredients such as almond milk, coconut oil, and aquafaba (chickpea brine) have been used as replacements in various baking recipes.

2. Gluten-free Alternatives: To cater to the needs of gluten-sensitive or gluten-intolerant consumers, gluten-free baking ingredients have become prevalent. Innovations in gluten-free flours, such as rice flour, almond flour, and tapioca flour, have expanded the options available for gluten-free baking.

3. Clean Label Ingredients: Consumers have shown an increasing interest in knowing the origin and composition of their food. In response, baking ingredient manufacturers have been focusing on using clean label ingredients, avoiding artificial additives, and using natural, easily recognizable components.

4. Natural Sweeteners: To reduce the reliance on refined sugars and high-fructose corn syrup, bakers and ingredient suppliers have explored various natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, coconut sugar, and stevia.

5. Healthier Fats: Traditional saturated fats like butter have faced competition from healthier fat alternatives, such as avocado oil, coconut oil, and olive oil, to provide more nutritional benefits to baked goods.

Baking Ingredients Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook-

• Flour

• Sweeteners

• Fats & Oils

• Leavening Agents

• Emulsifiers

• Others

By Application Outlook-

• Bread

• Cakes & Pastries

• Biscuits & Cookies

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

