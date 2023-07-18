Commercial Flooring Market Growth Analysis, Industry Trends, Business Overview and Forecast 2032

Reports And Data

In terms of revenue, the North American market dominated the global Commercial Flooring Market in 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the Commercial Flooring Market had a market value of USD 72 Billion, and it is projected to reach USD 111.7 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The main factor contributing to the revenue growth is the increasing demand for innovative and sustainable flooring solutions in various commercial sectors, such as healthcare, retail, hospitality, education, and corporate environments. The market is driven by the need for modern flooring materials that offer improved durability, easy maintenance, and aesthetic appeal.

One of the key factors propelling the expansion of the Commercial Flooring Market is the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable flooring options. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the adoption of green flooring materials like bamboo, cork, and linoleum, as there is increasing awareness about environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the market is being driven by various government programs and legislation that encourage the use of sustainable materials in commercial settings.

Commercial Flooring Market Segments:

The Commercial Flooring Market can be segmented based on product types, end-use sectors, and regions.

In terms of product types, the market includes:

Carpet Tiles

Vinyl Flooring

Rubber Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Others

These segments represent the various types of flooring materials that are widely used in commercial settings. The revenue generated by each product type is projected from 2022 to 2032.

When considering the end-use sectors, the market can be categorized into:

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Retail

Offices

Others

These sectors represent the different commercial areas where flooring solutions are in demand. The revenue generated by each sector is projected from 2022 to 2032.

In terms of regional outlook, the market can be divided into the following regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

These regions represent the geographical markets where the commercial flooring industry operates. The revenue generated in each region is projected from 2022 to 2032.

By understanding these market segments and their projected revenue, businesses can gain insights into the growth opportunities and make informed decisions in the commercial flooring sector.

Commercial Flooring Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Shaw Industries Group launched its new R2X Extreme Clean Carpet with LifeGuard Spill-Proof Backing, which offers superior stain resistance and protection against spills and pet accidents. This product is a significant addition to the company’s existing line of commercial flooring products.

In 2021, Tarkett Group announced its partnership with Aquafil, a leading Italian nylon manufacturer, to develop sustainable carpet tiles using recycled materials. This collaboration aimed to reduce the environmental impact of the commercial flooring industry and promote a circular economy.

In 2020, Armstrong Flooring, Inc. announced the launch of its Diamond 10 Technology coating for commercial flooring. This coating offers superior scratch and stain resistance, making it ideal for high-traffic commercial spaces.

Commercial Flooring Market Competitive landscape:

The global Commercial Flooring Market report features several major companies that play a significant role in the industry. These companies include:

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.: Shaw Industries Group is a prominent player in the commercial flooring market, offering a wide range of flooring solutions. They specialize in carpet tiles, broadloom carpets, hardwood flooring, luxury vinyl tiles, and other innovative flooring products.

Tarkett Group: Tarkett Group is a leading global manufacturer of commercial flooring solutions. They provide a diverse portfolio of products, including vinyl flooring, linoleum, carpet tiles, laminate flooring, and sports surfaces. Tarkett is known for its commitment to sustainability and offers a range of eco-friendly flooring options.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.: Armstrong Flooring is a renowned name in the commercial flooring industry, offering high-quality and durable flooring solutions. Their product portfolio includes vinyl sheet and tile flooring, linoleum, laminate flooring, and luxury vinyl tiles. Armstrong Flooring is known for its focus on design, innovation, and sustainability.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Mohawk Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial flooring products, catering to various industries. They offer a comprehensive range of flooring options, including carpet tiles, broadloom carpets, hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, ceramic tiles, and luxury vinyl tiles. Mohawk Industries is recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation.

Interface, Inc.: Interface is a global leader in modular carpet and commercial flooring solutions. They are known for their sustainable practices and commitment to environmental stewardship. Interface offers a wide range of carpet tiles and luxury vinyl tiles, focusing on design, durability, and sustainability.

These companies contribute significantly to the commercial flooring market with their extensive product offerings, industry expertise, and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of commercial spaces.

