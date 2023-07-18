Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,916 in the last 365 days.

United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Accounted for US$ 13.8 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights

Healthcare Cloud Computing

Healthcare Cloud Computing

United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 18.2% over 2023 - 2031

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare cloud computing offers cost-saving opportunities for healthcare organizations. By leveraging cloud-based infrastructure and services, healthcare providers can reduce the need for costly on-premises hardware, maintenance, and upgrades. Cloud computing also enables economies of scale, allowing healthcare organizations to scale resources up or down as needed, reducing operational costs and improving efficiency. The United States government has introduced various incentives and regulations to promote the adoption of healthcare IT, including cloud computing. Programs such as the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act and the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs provide financial incentives for healthcare organizations that adopt certified electronic health record (EHR) systems, which often include cloud-based components. These incentives have encouraged healthcare providers to invest in cloud computing solutions to meet the requirements and receive incentives. The combination of cost-effective healthcare delivery, government incentives, enhanced data accessibility, and the growing importance of advanced analytics and telehealth services has propelled the United States healthcare cloud computing market.

Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=234

COVID-19 Impact on United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the healthcare industry, and healthcare cloud computing has played a crucial role in responding to the challenges posed by the pandemic. With the need for physical distancing and minimizing in-person healthcare visits, telehealth and remote care services have surged. Healthcare cloud computing has provided the infrastructure and platforms necessary for virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and patient engagement. Cloud-based telehealth solutions have facilitated the continuation of healthcare services while reducing the risk of virus transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic has generated an enormous amount of data related to testing, contact tracing, patient monitoring, and research. Healthcare cloud computing has been instrumental in managing and sharing this data securely and efficiently. Cloud-based platforms have enabled rapid data exchange among healthcare organizations, research institutions, and public health agencies, facilitating collaboration and accelerating the development of treatments and vaccines. Furthermore, cloud-based platforms have facilitated collaboration among researchers and scientists working on COVID-19-related studies and clinical trials. Sharing research findings, genomic data, and best practices in a secure and efficient manner has been made possible through healthcare cloud computing. Collaborative efforts have accelerated the development of diagnostics, therapies, and vaccines for COVID-19.

Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=234

Segmental Insights: United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

In healthcare cloud computing, different pricing models are available to accommodate the varying needs and preferences of healthcare organizations. Pricing models adopted across the healthcare cloud computing market are:
Spot Pricing/Subscription Model: The spot pricing or subscription model involves a fixed periodic payment for a set duration, such as monthly or annually. With this model, healthcare organizations pay a predetermined fee to access cloud resources and services for the agreed-upon period. This pricing model provides predictability and stability in cost, making it easier for organizations to budget and plan their expenses. It is often suitable for organizations with consistent and predictable resource usage.

Pay-as-you-go Model: The pay-as-you-go model, also known as usage-based or consumption-based pricing, charges healthcare organizations based on their actual usage of cloud resources and services. In this model, organizations pay for the resources they consume, such as storage, computing power, network bandwidth, and specific services. The pricing is typically determined by factors like the amount of data stored, the duration and intensity of resource usage, and any additional services utilized. This model offers flexibility and cost-effectiveness, as organizations only pay for what they use and can easily scale resources up or down based on demand.

The Pay-as-you-go Model is attributed to gain highest CAGR over the forecast period (2023 – 2031) as this model allows healthcare providers to use the latest software solutions while keeping operating costs at a minimum.

Regional Insights: United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

South region accounted for a significant share of 33.2% in 2022 in the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market. The major share is attributed to high healthcare IT spending, higher adoption of technological advancements, presence of well-established research infrastructure, presence of key players, and higher investments in R&D.

View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24

United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
• athenahealth, Inc
• CareCloud Corporation.
• Carestream Health
• Cerner Corporation.
• ClearDATA
• CLOUDMINE, INC
• INFINITT Healthcare Co., LTD
• GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
• IBM Watson Health.
• Microsoft
• Napier Healthcare.
• Oracle
• Progress Software Corporation
• QSI Management, LLC
• Salesforce.com, Inc.
• SAS Institute Inc.
• Siemens Healthcare GmbH
• VMware, Inc.
• Other Market Participants

Purchase the latest in-depth Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=234

United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
• By Component
 Software
 Hardware
• Servers
• Storage
• Network Components
 Services
• By Deployment Mode
 Private Cloud
 Public Cloud
 Hybrid Cloud
 Community Cloud
• By Pricing Models
 Spot Pricing/Subscription Model
 Pay-as-you-go Model
• By Service Model
 Software as a Service (SaaS)
 Platform as a Service (PaaS)
 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
• By Application
 Clinical Information System
• Pharmacy Information System
• Telemedicine
• EMR
• VNA
• LISA
• Radiology Information System
• PACS
• Others
 Non-Clinical Information System
• Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)
• Claim Management
• Automatic Patient Billing (APB)
• Supply Chain Management
• Others
• By End User
 Healthcare Providers
 Healthcare Payers

Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=234

• By Region
 North East
 Midwest
 South
 West

About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com

Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here

You just read:

United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Accounted for US$ 13.8 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more