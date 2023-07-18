United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Accounted for US$ 13.8 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 18.2% over 2023 - 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare cloud computing offers cost-saving opportunities for healthcare organizations. By leveraging cloud-based infrastructure and services, healthcare providers can reduce the need for costly on-premises hardware, maintenance, and upgrades. Cloud computing also enables economies of scale, allowing healthcare organizations to scale resources up or down as needed, reducing operational costs and improving efficiency. The United States government has introduced various incentives and regulations to promote the adoption of healthcare IT, including cloud computing. Programs such as the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act and the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs provide financial incentives for healthcare organizations that adopt certified electronic health record (EHR) systems, which often include cloud-based components. These incentives have encouraged healthcare providers to invest in cloud computing solutions to meet the requirements and receive incentives. The combination of cost-effective healthcare delivery, government incentives, enhanced data accessibility, and the growing importance of advanced analytics and telehealth services has propelled the United States healthcare cloud computing market.
COVID-19 Impact on United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the healthcare industry, and healthcare cloud computing has played a crucial role in responding to the challenges posed by the pandemic. With the need for physical distancing and minimizing in-person healthcare visits, telehealth and remote care services have surged. Healthcare cloud computing has provided the infrastructure and platforms necessary for virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and patient engagement. Cloud-based telehealth solutions have facilitated the continuation of healthcare services while reducing the risk of virus transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic has generated an enormous amount of data related to testing, contact tracing, patient monitoring, and research. Healthcare cloud computing has been instrumental in managing and sharing this data securely and efficiently. Cloud-based platforms have enabled rapid data exchange among healthcare organizations, research institutions, and public health agencies, facilitating collaboration and accelerating the development of treatments and vaccines. Furthermore, cloud-based platforms have facilitated collaboration among researchers and scientists working on COVID-19-related studies and clinical trials. Sharing research findings, genomic data, and best practices in a secure and efficient manner has been made possible through healthcare cloud computing. Collaborative efforts have accelerated the development of diagnostics, therapies, and vaccines for COVID-19.
Segmental Insights: United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
In healthcare cloud computing, different pricing models are available to accommodate the varying needs and preferences of healthcare organizations. Pricing models adopted across the healthcare cloud computing market are:
Spot Pricing/Subscription Model: The spot pricing or subscription model involves a fixed periodic payment for a set duration, such as monthly or annually. With this model, healthcare organizations pay a predetermined fee to access cloud resources and services for the agreed-upon period. This pricing model provides predictability and stability in cost, making it easier for organizations to budget and plan their expenses. It is often suitable for organizations with consistent and predictable resource usage.
Pay-as-you-go Model: The pay-as-you-go model, also known as usage-based or consumption-based pricing, charges healthcare organizations based on their actual usage of cloud resources and services. In this model, organizations pay for the resources they consume, such as storage, computing power, network bandwidth, and specific services. The pricing is typically determined by factors like the amount of data stored, the duration and intensity of resource usage, and any additional services utilized. This model offers flexibility and cost-effectiveness, as organizations only pay for what they use and can easily scale resources up or down based on demand.
The Pay-as-you-go Model is attributed to gain highest CAGR over the forecast period (2023 – 2031) as this model allows healthcare providers to use the latest software solutions while keeping operating costs at a minimum.
Regional Insights: United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
South region accounted for a significant share of 33.2% in 2022 in the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market. The major share is attributed to high healthcare IT spending, higher adoption of technological advancements, presence of well-established research infrastructure, presence of key players, and higher investments in R&D.
United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
• By Component
Software
Hardware
• Servers
• Storage
• Network Components
Services
• By Deployment Mode
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Community Cloud
• By Pricing Models
Spot Pricing/Subscription Model
Pay-as-you-go Model
• By Service Model
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
• By Application
Clinical Information System
• Pharmacy Information System
• Telemedicine
• EMR
• VNA
• LISA
• Radiology Information System
• PACS
• Others
Non-Clinical Information System
• Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)
• Claim Management
• Automatic Patient Billing (APB)
• Supply Chain Management
• Others
• By End User
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
• By Region
North East
Midwest
South
West
