Canadian DISC Personality Test Company DISC Persona Opens Victoria DISC Assessment Centre
The Victoria DISC assessment services along with its online tools at http://www.DISCpersona.ca are available to facilitators, trainers, coaches, & companies.VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DISC Persona now offers DISC assessment services at its Vancouver location. This expansion continues DISC Persona's commitment to being the world's leading personality assessment.
Unlike others, DISC persona uses online software to deliver the assessment and results immediately. Reports and interfaces are customizable allowing clients to carry their own branded experience for their employees and customers.
"In Victoria, we have partnered with companies both big and small, coaches, consultants, and trainers to give them the tools to succeed." says Kate Cook, head of DISC Persona. The DISC personality assessment is a simple model with highly practical and easy to implement tools.
DISC benefits to people in Victoria include:
- Increased Self Awareness
- Improved Communication
- Tools to Identity Behavior Styles in Others
- Action Plans to Achieve Results
DISC persona has ensured rigorous testing has been completed to produce the most reliable and valid results. DISC persona's assessments have undergone extensive independent validation meeting APA, EEOC, AERA, and NCME standards.
Beyond the individual DISC report, DISC persona also offers training and development resources including: assessment certification, facilitation leader certification, customizable resources including slide-decks for in person training, debrief guides, facilitator guides, group exercises, handouts, videos, MP3s, pre-written email series and sales collateral.
