Katalism Stresses Cybersecurity's Role Amid Rising Cybercrime Costs
Katalism emphasizes robust cybersecurity in response to rising global cybercrime. Their expert services help businesses secure operations effectively.RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent Statista report warns of an alarming escalation in global cybercrime costs, potentially rising to an estimated $13.82 trillion by 2028. This represents a shocking increase of 69.94 percent from 2023. In response, Katalism Technology, a pioneer in expert-managed protection services in Richardson TX, US, urges businesses to safeguard their operations by investing in solid cybersecurity strategies.
The dynamic digital landscape presents numerous cyber threats that can severely disrupt business operations. These threats can lead to data breaches compromising sensitive customer and company information, ransomware attacks holding critical data hostage, and phishing scams targeting employees.
In severe cases, businesses may face extended downtime or even permanent closure, especially if they're unable to recover from a significant breach, resulting in a loss of customers and a decrease in business opportunities. The increasing integration of technology into businesses underscores the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures.
Moreso, every industry and niche presents unique challenges when it comes to cybersecurity, necessitating specialized attention and strategies. Industries such as healthcare and finance, for instance, handle vast amounts of sensitive data, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.
On the other hand, manufacturing and utility sectors, increasingly reliant on Internet of Things (IoT) devices, face a different set of vulnerabilities, like the potential for disruption to physical infrastructure. In the case of small businesses, limited resources can lead to under-protected systems. Understanding these unique threats requires a tailored approach to cybersecurity.
"In 2017, when I established Katalism Technology, I saw small businesses grappling with the onslaught of advancing technology. Larger tech support companies were falling short of meeting these new needs, creating a vacuum that needed filling," recalled Jameson Smallwood, founder and CEO of Katalism Technology. "Our mission at Katalism Technology is to focus on our clients' needs, providing services that protect their vital resources, allowing them to conduct their operations securely in a rapidly changing digital environment."
Katalism Technology prioritizes empowering businesses to implement solid cybersecurity measures by addressing security vulnerabilities and ensuring protection across all aspects of an organization's IT infrastructure. Their expert-managed protection services promptly respond to emergent cyber threats, thus enabling organizations to concentrate on their core operations while navigating the increasingly complex cyber threat landscape confidently.
Beyond strengthening security measures, Katalism Technology offers a broad spectrum of expert-managed IT services, each designed to equip businesses with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in a digital landscape. These services span from core IT infrastructure development, project planning, and hardware & software procurement to comprehensive cloud solutions and Microsoft 365 optimization.
About Katalism Technology:
Katalism Technology is a leading provider of expert-managed IT and cybersecurity services, providing an extensive array of tailored solutions for businesses in Richardson TX and surrounding areas.
Committed to their clients, Katalism Technology aids organizations in securely and efficiently navigating the digital landscape. With a suite of services that encompasses everything from data protection and IT optimization to incident response and ongoing support, Katalism Technology ensures businesses can flourish in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.
Jameson Smallwood
Katalism Technology
+1 469-245-0131
email us here