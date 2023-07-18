Mercado de iluminación en México, Informe, Tamano 2023-2028
According to Informe de Expertos, In 2022, the Lighting market in Mexico was valued at almost USD 3.73 billion. The industry is set to experience substantial expansion over the next five years, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% during the period 2023-2028. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including increasing urbanization, government initiatives for energy-efficient lighting solutions, and a rise in the construction and infrastructure development projects in the country.
Según Informe de Expertos, en 2022, el mercado de iluminación en México se valoró en casi 3,730 millones de dólares. La industria está lista para experimentar una expansión sustancial en los próximos cinco años, con una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) proyectada de 6,30% durante el periodo 2023-2028. Este crecimiento se puede atribuir a varios factores, incluyendo el aumento de la urbanización, las iniciativas gubernamentales para soluciones de iluminación energéticamente eficientes, y un aumento en los proyectos de construcción y desarrollo de infraestructura en el país.
Urbanization and Rising Population Fueling Demand for Lighting Solutions
Mexico has witnessed rapid urbanization in recent years, leading to an increased demand for lighting products across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The growing population, coupled with the rising disposable income of consumers, has fueled the need for enhanced lighting systems, driving market growth. As urban areas continue to expand, the demand for efficient and aesthetically pleasing lighting solutions is expected to surge.
Government Initiatives Promoting Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions
The Mexican government is actively promoting energy-efficient lighting solutions to reduce energy consumption and lower environmental impact. Incentives such as tax rebates and subsidies are being provided to encourage the adoption of energy-saving lighting technologies. These initiatives not only benefit the environment but also result in long-term cost savings for consumers, thereby stimulating the demand for energy-efficient lighting products.
Construction and Infrastructure Development Projects Boosting the Market
Mexico is experiencing significant growth in construction and infrastructure development projects, including residential complexes, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and transportation infrastructure. These projects require adequate lighting for safety, aesthetics, and functionality. Consequently, the demand for lighting solutions, including LED lighting, smart lighting systems, and architectural lighting, is expected to witness substantial growth.
The Mexican government's "Sustainable Light" program has been recognized by the Guinness Book of Records for its remarkable achievement in replacing 22.9 million incandescent light bulbs with energy-saving lamps. This initiative, aimed at promoting energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact, has already made a significant positive impact on energy consumption and household savings in Mexico.
1. Record-Breaking Achievement in Energy-Saving
Under the "Sustainable Light" program, over 5.5 million Mexican families have embraced energy-saving lamps, leading to the replacement of 22.9 million incandescent light bulbs. The program's success has earned it a place in the Guinness World Records, highlighting its exceptional contribution to energy efficiency in Mexico.
2. Energy Efficiency and Cost Savings
The energy-saving lamps adopted through the program consume only 20% of the energy required by traditional incandescent bulbs and have a lifespan 10 times longer. This transition has resulted in significant cost savings for households and an estimated reduction of up to 40% in electricity bills.
