Pesticide Residue Testing Market Size Expected To Reach $7.2 Billion By 2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pesticide Residue Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pesticide residue testing market size is predicted to reach $2.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.23%.
The growth in the pesticide residue testing market is due to the rising number of food-borne illnesses. North America region is expected to hold the largest pesticide residue testing market share. Major players in the pesticide residue testing market include Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas SA, SGS SA, Intertek Group PLC., Silliker Inc., ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, SCS Global Services, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Symbio Laboratories, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Charm Sciences Inc., Premier Analytical Services and Dairyland Laboratories Inc.
Pesticide Residue Testing Market Segments
• By Type: Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Other Types
• By Technology: LC-MS Or GC-MS, HPCL, Gas Chromatography, Other Technologies
• By Food Tested: Meat And Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals, Grains And Pulses, Other Foods Tested
• By Class: Organ chlorines, Organophosphates, Organonitrogens, Carbamates, Other Classes
• By Geography: The global pesticide residue testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pesticide residue testing is the method of determining the amount of pesticide residue in food products. Pesticide residue testing is used to check for chemicals in food and to reassure manufacturers and producers about the quality of their product.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Pesticide Residue Testing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
