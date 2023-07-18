Liquen Bar: Mexico's Innovative and Sustainable Bar Takes Mixology to New Heights
Liquen Bar: Mexico's Innovative and Sustainable Bar. Article published on Gudó Magazine's, written by Ollin Velasco about the best new bar in Oaxaca.
Liquen bar, located in the heart of Oaxaca City, has emerged as Mexico's most innovative and sustainable bar, redefining the art of mixology.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquen bar, located in the heart of Oaxaca City, has emerged as Mexico's most innovative and sustainable bar, redefining the art of mixology. This information was first reported by Gudó Magazine, a renowned publication known for its insightful articles and coverage of culinary trends.
— Gudo Magazine
In an article published on Gudó Magazine's website, written by Ollin Velasco with information from Daf Sigala, the unique concept and philosophy of Liquen bar were highlighted, showcasing its commitment to utilizing local ingredients and medicinal herbs from Oaxaca to create handcrafted liquors, macerations, and bitters.
Under the leadership of Jesús Espina, Liquen bar has pioneered a concept that goes beyond traditional mixology. By handcrafting all their liquors, macerations, and bitters from scratch, using indigenous ingredients and medicinal herbs, Liquen embodies the true essence of Oaxacan culture and heritage.
Espina explains that the name Liquen perfectly represents the bar's philosophy. In biological terms, a lichen is an organism formed by the symbiotic association of a fungus and an alga. It signifies the health of an ecosystem and serves as a testament to the symbiosis found in nature.
"Our goal with Liquen is to merge the global art of mixology with our ancestral techniques, herbs, and local traditions, creating contemporary cocktails that are deeply rooted in authenticity and sustainability," says Jesus Espina.
Liquen bar takes pride in its commitment to mezcal, considering it the purest distilled spirit in the world. As a purist of mezcal himself, Espina believes that mezcal-based mixology can be achieved when approached with respect and a deep understanding of the spirit.
The bar's cocktail menu showcases a range of unique concoctions, each crafted with precision and based on their own homemade liquors. From the Rosario, reminiscent of a dry martini, to the Octubre, which mirrors the bitterness of Campari using mandarin seeds, Liquen's cocktails celebrate the rich flavors of Oaxaca's botanical wonders that makes it one of Oaxaca best bar.
In addition to its impressive drink offerings, Liquen also boasts a diverse menu of cantina-style dishes that pay homage to the region's culinary heritage. With dishes like tempura broccoli and cauliflower with chapulín powder, escabeche de verduras tostadas, and marinated beef gorditas infused with local flavors, Liquen offers a culinary experience that is both sophisticated and unconventional.
Liquen's commitment to sustainability and showcasing the biodiversity of Oaxaca is evident in every aspect of their operations. By sourcing ingredients from the region's untapped herb diversity and combining ancient techniques with contemporary practices, Liquen represents the ingenuity and artistry of Oaxacan distillers and culinary experts.
"We want to spark conversations and contribute to the appreciation of our land's greatness. Liquen is a testament to the resistance and preservation of our heritage," adds Espina.
Liquen bar extends an open invitation to distillers, bartenders, and enthusiasts alike, welcoming them to collaborate and explore the limitless possibilities of Oaxacan mixology. With their distillation and experimentation space acting as a "co-working" area, Liquen encourages individuals to bring their own herbs and ingredients, joining them on a journey of discovery.
For those seeking an unforgettable and authentic mixology experience (very important in the Oaxacan Guelaguetza parties), Liquen bar stands as a testament to the boundless creativity that begins with a still and can transcend borders.
Anthony Velasco
Mixology Masters
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Bar Liquen Oaxaca, mezcales exclusivos y licores originales.