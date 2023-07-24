Fundraising.AI Collaborative Launches "Framework toward Responsible AI for Fundraising"

The Initiative's mission is to promote ethical Artificial Intelligence practices in the nonprofit sector.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fundraising.AI , the world’s first member-driven initiative focused exclusively on Responsible AI for nonprofit fundraising, is thrilled to announce the launch of the first Framework Toward Responsible AI for Fundraising. This ground-breaking Framework is the first of its kind, specifically tailored to address the ethical considerations and responsible use of artificial intelligence in the fundraising profession.According to the initiative, as the philanthropic sector continues to embrace AI technology, it is crucial to ensure the responsible implementation of these powerful tools. With approximately $500 billion in charitable dollars contributed annually in the United States alone, fundraising plays a vital role in supporting over ten million charitable efforts worldwide. The Fundraising.AI Framework aims to maximize the benefits of AI for sustainable fundraising – all while safeguarding the hard-earned public trust in the nonprofit sector.Developed in alignment with international AI guidelines and nonprofit best practices, the Framework Toward Responsible AI for Fundraising provides nonprofit professionals, social good organizations, consulting firms and technology providers with a comprehensive roadmap to navigate the responsible use of AI for fundraising. Using ten tenets to define and guide Responsible AI for Fundraising practices, the Framework empowers the fundraising ecosystem to leverage AI for positive impact while minimizing risks.“The Fundraising sector represents a half-trillion industry, built extensively on trust. Building a Responsible AI Framework for fundraising that protects and prioritizes trust is the single greatest imperative facing the modern nonprofit. To that end, we are excited to introduce the Framework Toward Responsible AI for Fundraising, a timely and important milestone for the fundraising profession," says Nathan Chappell, Co-Founder of Fundraising.AI. "This Framework fills a critical gap in the nonprofit sector, providing fundraisers, consulting firms and technology providers with clear guidelines and principles for leveraging AI technology responsibly."Fundraising.AI is a fully independent and brand agnostic initiative that invites professionals, organizations, and stakeholders in the nonprofit sector to explore the Framework and join the movement toward Responsible AI use in fundraising. Over the past year, a diverse group of over 90 thought leaders and subject matter experts contributed hundreds of hours to the creation of the Framework. By endorsing the Framework, individuals, service firms and developers demonstrate their commitment to promoting Responsible AI practices necessary to fostering a thriving charitable giving sector.For more information about Fundraising.AI and its initiatives, and to endorse the Framework and its principles, please visit https://fundraising.ai/ About Fundraising.AICreated in 2020, Fundraising.AI is a fully independent collaborative that supports individuals and organizations in the nonprofit sector to understand and promote the development and responsible use of artificial intelligence. Through collaborative learning, research, and best practice sharing, Fundraising.AI aims to ensure that AI is utilized ethically and effectively to advance charitable missions.Co-Founder of Fundraising.AI, Nathan Chappell, is a renowned thought leader, public speaker, AI inventor as the Senior Vice President of DonorSearch AI, and co-author of the award-winning book, The Generosity Crisis: The Case for Radical Connection to Solve Humanity's Greatest Challenges.