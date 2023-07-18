Innovative Travel Startup Hyde Completes Pre-Seed Funding Round to Revolutionize City Guides

The investment marks an exciting milestone for Hyde as it aims to disrupt the tourism industry.

BUDVA, MONTENEGRO, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyde, a trailblazing player in the travel market, announced today the successful completion of its pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Dukley, a company renowned for its exceptional real estate development projects, hotels, and restaurants in the Balkan region. This investment marks an exciting milestone for Hyde as it aims to disrupt the tourism industry by creating unique city guides that integrate local residents' favorite spots into an interactive map.

"At Dukley, we not only invest in visionary entrepreneurs but also strive to provide them with the necessary support to make a lasting impact,” said Igor Peljuchno, Co-Founder of Dukley. “We believe that Hyde has the potential to revolutionize the way people experience cities and breathe new life into the tourism industry."

Hyde, founded in early 2023 by Grigorii Kair and Anton Solovev, is registered in Montenegro. With a mission to provide tourists with an authentic glimpse into a city's soul and the places its locals take pride in, the company aims to disrupt the existing travel norms. By integrating recommendations from residents, Hyde's interactive maps offer visitors an immersive experience, uncovering hidden gems and providing insider tips beyond the typical tourist attractions.

Grigorii Kair, Co-Founder of Hyde, stated, "We are thrilled to have completed our pre-seed funding round and grateful for the support from Dukley. Our goal is to create city guides that go beyond the ordinary, empowering travelers to explore like a local and discover the essence of a city. By the end of 2023, we plan to launch more than 20 guides for cities worldwide, starting with renowned destinations such as London, Seoul, Bangkok, and Istanbul."

Anton Solovev, Co-Founder of Hyde, added, "We want to offer travelers an opportunity to connect with the heart and soul of a city. By integrating the recommendations of local residents, Hyde's guides will enable tourists to experience the authentic culture, flavors, and hidden treasures that make each city truly unique."

To learn more about Hyde, visit https://www.hyde.city/.