RTRLAW Provides Legal Expertise for Rideshare Injury Victims in Tampa
While ridesharing companies provide unrivaled convenience, they can be quite difficult to navigate when seeking compensation for your injuries after being involved in a rideshare vehicle accident.
Tampa law firm offers free, no-obligation case reviews for rideshare accident victims in the Tampa area.
We understand the challenges injured victims face following a rideshare accident – medical bills, loss of income, and pain and suffering.”TAMPA, FL, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare services continue to grow in popularity, so, too, does the frequency of accidents associated with these platforms. In 2018, data indicates there was a 3% increase in nationwide traffic fatalities linked to rideshare services. RTRLAW, a leading full-service law firm with offices across Florida and Texas, is intensifying its efforts to help rideshare accident victims in Tampa, Florida.
— Lance C. Rudzinski, Esq., Partner/Shareholder, RTRLAW
With more than three decades of experience, RTRLAW has been staunchly committed to protecting the rights of injured auto accident victims, including those involved in rideshare accidents. Today, the firm announces its expanded focus on assisting victims of Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare accidents.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) reported more than 340,000 total crashes across the state in 2020. Given the rise of rideshare services, approximately 10,000 of these accidents could have involved Uber or Lyft.
"Rideshare companies have added a new dimension to personal injury law," said Nicholas R. Thompson, Esq., principal and managing partner of RTRLAW. "Our dedicated team in Tampa is prepared to navigate the intricacies of these cases, providing robust representation to victims of rideshare accidents."
The legal team at RTRLAW’s Tampa Office includes seasoned personal injury attorneys trained to handle the complexities of rideshare-related injury claims. They have a comprehensive understanding of Florida's personal injury laws, insurance policies of rideshare companies, and the potential legal liabilities and responsibilities of all parties involved.
RTRLAW offers free, no-obligation case reviews for rideshare accident victims, ensuring that those affected can seek expert advice without any upfront costs. This approach reflects the firm's commitment to providing reliable, trusted, and respected legal services to the Tampa community.
"We understand the challenges injured victims face following a rideshare accident – medical bills, loss of income, and pain and suffering," added Lance C. Rudzinski, Esq., partner/shareholder at RTRLAW. "We are here to shoulder the legal burdens so that our clients can focus on their recoveries."
RTRLAW's proactive approach to tackling the surge of rideshare accidents is a testament to its dedication to pursuing justice and providing excellent client service. As the firm continues to expand its capabilities, RTRLAW is poised to offer expert assistance to those affected by Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare accidents throughout the Tampa area.
For a no-obligation case review, contact RTRLAW’s Tampa office at (813) 370-0229 or visit https://rtrlaw.com/tampa/personal-injury/rideshare-accidents/.
About RTRLAW:
RTRLAW is a premier full-service law firm in Florida and Texas with a distinguished track record spanning more than three decades. The firm handles cases in numerous practice areas, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, family law, and more. The RTRLAW name stands for Reliable, Trusted, and Respected – a testament to the firm's dedication to providing superior client service, qualified legal representation, and the best possible results for clients. For more information, visit www.RTRLAW.com or call 813-370-0229.
