Savvy Touch UK Introduces Delightful, Naturally Based Mango Butter Sunscreen SPF30

The sweetest smelling product is made exclusively in New Zealand with naturally sourced ingredients.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Savvy Touch UK , the exclusive UK and European distributor for Savvy Touch, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, Mango Butter Sunscreen SPF30 . This naturally based sunscreen is set to revolutionize sun protection in the UK market.Developed in New Zealand using top-grade, locally sourced ingredients, Savvy Touch's Mango Butter Sunscreen SPF30 offers a refreshing alternative to traditional sunscreens. It provides optimal sun protection while boasting a delightful aroma and leaving no greasy after-effects or stains on clothing. With its lightweight, moisturizing formula, this sunscreen feels more like a moisturizer than a typical sunscreen product."We are excited to bring the Savvy Touch brand to the UK and Europe," said Stephen Holland, contact person at Savvy Touch UK. "Our mission is to share the delights that New Zealand has been enjoying for the past 20 years with customers on this side of the pond. Mango Butter Sunscreen SPF30 is a testament to our commitment to providing naturally based products that stand out in the market."The delectable Mango Butter Sunscreen SPF30 boasts numerous features and benefits for consumers, including:• Broad spectrum block with Zinc Oxide to protect from UVA & UVB rays• Emulsifier to ensure Zinc is fully absorbed clear into the skin – also making it mess-free• Doesn’t smell or feel like traditional sunscreen; smells delightfully sweet• Can be worn under makeup• Ideal for sports as there is no stinging in the eyes after sweating• Multiple sizes available• And more!To learn more about Mango Butter Sunscreen SPF30 and other Savvy Touch products, please visit the official Savvy Touch UK website at www.savvytouch.co.uk About the CompanySavvy Touch UK, a UK and European exclusive licence holder, is a prominent provider of natural products in the United Kingdom. With a focus on sourcing exceptional ingredients from New Zealand, Savvy Touch UK offers a diverse range of skincare solutions, including bug spray, sun cream, anti-chafe balm, moisturizer, cooling gel, hand and heel balm. The company is dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle through the use of natural products.