Inventory Management Training for Ecommerce Sellers | Inventory Boss Publishes New Video - The Reorder Point (Basic)

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilon, LLC, a prominent provider of ecommerce Inventory Management solutions, is excited to introduce its first video in a series of educational videos, "The Reorder Point (Basic)," by Michael Weir, the founder of Inventory Boss. This video series is designed to educate ecommerce sellers, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skillsets to master their skills in inventory management.

Effective inventory management is vital for ecommerce businesses to ensure operational efficiency, meet customer demands, and maximize profitability, especially in an environment of increasing competition. In the current market environment, competent skills in inventory management is a requirement for ecommerce sellers, regardless of their chosen platform(s) to capture the highest possible profits, internally.

Understanding the reorder point, the optimal time to replenish stock, is a crucial aspect of inventory management. To address this key challenge, Inventory Boss has released a new educational video, "The Reorder Point (Basic)," available on their YouTube channel. This video provides multi-channel ecommerce sellers with valuable insights and actionable techniques to establish a solid reorder point.

In the "The Reorder Point (Basic)" video, Michael Weir, a highly experienced ecommerce seller and founder of Inventory Boss, shares his expertise gained through years of industry experience. By diving into essential concepts such as safety stock, average daily demand, and lead time, Weir guides sellers in optimizing their inventory management processes and making informed decisions.

Accurate calculation and maintenance of the reorder point are critical for minimizing stockouts, reducing inventory carrying costs, and ensuring a streamlined supply chain. Through "The Reorder Point (Basic)," ecommerce sellers gain a comprehensive understanding of these factors, empowering them to enhance their inventory management practices.

Michael Weir, founder of Inventory Boss, expresses his enthusiasm for releasing this educational video, stating, "I am happy to share 'The Reorder Point (Basic)' with other ecommerce sellers. This new video series serves as a valuable resource for all ecommerce sellers, regardless of the platform(s) they sell on, to help them navigate the complexities of inventory management and achieve greater success in their businesses."

The "The Reorder Point (Basic)" video is now available on the Inventory Boss YouTube channel, providing ecommerce sellers with expert guidance on optimizing inventory management. By leveraging Michael Weir's expertise, sellers gain access to practical insights and actionable strategies that drive profitability.

This new educational video series by Inventory Boss aims to empower ecommerce sellers to transform their businesses through optimized inventory management practices. These videos equip sellers with the knowledge and techniques required to establish a solid reorder point, ultimately leading to improved operational efficiency and increased customer satisfaction.

To access the video, "The Reorder Point (Basic)," visit the Inventory Boss YouTube channel. For additional information about the comprehensive training program and resources available, please visit the official Inventory Boss website.

Epilon, LLC is also to announcing the launch of Inventory Boss in August 2023. The Inventory Boss is a cloud-based inventory management software solution for ecommerce sellers. But more than that, it includes a world-class training course that teaches the seller (and seller’s team) the basic and advanced techniques of inventory management based on their 8-Steps Best Practices system. This system is designed to maximize your profits by properly balancing your business capital when making inventory purchases. Led by industry expert Michael Weir, this comprehensive course and software solution is designed specifically for ecommerce entrepreneurs who sell on one or several ecommerce platforms (amazon.com, walmart.com, Shopify or Woocommerce).

The launch date for the Inventory Boss is scheduled for August 25, 2023. Subscriptions start at $10 for a 30-day trial. Thereafter the monthly subscription price is $99. The Inventory Boss is a comprehensive multi-channel inventory management software available for the ecommerce seller.

