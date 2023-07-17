Green Home Systems Elevates CA Homeowners' Solar Journey with Incentives, Warranties, and Competitive Pricing

BrightCharge: Elevating California Homeowners' Solar Journey

Unlock solar benefits post-NEM 3.0 with BrightCharge by Green Home Systems with range of incentives, warranties, and competitive pricing.

With BrightCharge, homeowners can take advantage of exceptional incentives, extensive warranties, and competitive pricing to make the switch to solar with storage a financially attractive” — Barry Durand, GHS Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is excited to unveil its innovative program, BrightCharge, designed to empower California homeowners with long-term savings and benefits from solar energy even after the transition to NEM 3.0.

With a comprehensive range of incentives, warranties, and competitive pricing, BrightCharge aims to make the transition to solar energy with storage an attractive and financially viable choice for homeowners across the state.

Key Highlights of BrightCharge:

$50 Incentive for Solar with Storage Education: Green Home Systems is offering a $50 gift card for homeowners attending a meeting with their Solar Advisors, where they will learn about their substantial saving potential and benefits associated with utilizing solar energy with storage.

$500 Cash Back by Panasonic: By selecting Green Home Systems for their solar installation, homeowners can qualify for an exclusive $500 cash back offer provided by Panasonic. This generous incentive serves as an additional boost to maximize savings and affordability in their solar investment.

$1,000 Rebate from Green Home Systems: To further enhance the financial advantages of going solar, Green Home Systems is offering a remarkable $1,000 rebate directly to homeowners. This substantial rebate can significantly contribute to the overall affordability of their solar project.

25-Year Guarantee by Panasonic: As a testament to our commitment to quality and reliability, Green Home Systems has partnered with Panasonic, ensuring that homeowners' solar panels, inverters, and racking are protected with a comprehensive 25-year guarantee. This extensive warranty coverage provides peace of mind and underscores the durability of the components used in their solar system.

15-Year Battery Warranty: Green Home Systems sets itself apart from the competition by offering an impressive 15-year warranty on batteries, surpassing industry standards by an additional 5 years. This extended warranty coverage ensures that homeowners' energy storage systems remain reliable and efficient for years to come.

Lowest Price Guarantee: Green Home Systems understands the importance of affordability. With their lowest price guarantee on solar panels and batteries, homeowners can be confident that they are receiving the best value for their investment. GHS strives to provide our customers with the most competitive prices in the market.

"At Green Home Systems, we are committed to helping California homeowners maximize the benefits of solar energy even after the transition to NEM 3.0," said Barry Durand, General Manager at Green Home Systems. "With our BrightCharge program, homeowners can take advantage of exceptional incentives, extensive warranties, and competitive pricing to make the switch to solar with storage a financially attractive and sustainable choice."

For more information about BrightCharge and to take advantage of these exclusive offers, interested homeowners are encouraged to contact Green Home Systems directly or visit the company's website at www.greenhomesystems.com