SideBar Welcomes Author, Historian, and Academic, Dr. Peniel E. Joseph to Discuss the Complex History of Race in America
After 200 years of racial and ethnic struggle, we find ourselves still questioning the country’s effort to achieve the promise of a multi-racial democracy.
The idea that if we teach the full spectrum of American history, we are somehow unpatriotic, and we somehow don’t love the country, is the furthest thing from the truth.”MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Dr. Peniel E. Joseph, author of The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the 21st Century. Joseph is an American scholar, teacher, and public voice on the history of race and ethnic issues in America.
— Dr. Peniel E. Joseph
Co-host Jackie Gardina noted, “After 200 years of racial and ethnic struggle, including the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Civil Rights Era, and Black Lives Matter, we are now questioning the country’s effort to achieve the promise of a multi-racial democracy. Our discussion with Dr. Joseph helps us to better understand this struggle and describes our current political environment in a historical context.”
Highlighting the need to study, accept, and embrace our complex national history, Joseph emphasizes that, “The idea that if we teach the full spectrum of American history, we are somehow unpatriotic, and we somehow don’t love the country, is the furthest thing from the truth.”
A highly respected historian, author, and academic, Dr. Joseph holds a joint professorship at the LBJ School of Public Affairs and the History Department in the College of Liberal Arts at The University of Texas at Austin. He is also the founding director of the LBJ School's Center for the Study of Race and Democracy and the Associate Dean for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.
Mitchel Winick, co-host of SideBar, noted, “In addition to being a frequent commentator on issues of race, democracy, and civil rights, Dr. Joseph's previous publications include The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. He also wrote the award-winning books Waiting 'Til the Midnight Hour: A Narrative History of Black Power in America and Dark Days, Bright Nights: From Black Power to Barack Obama. His book Stokely: A Life has been called the definitive biography of Stokely Carmichael, the man who popularized the phrase "Black Power." In addition to his own writing, he has edited The Black Power Movement: Rethinking the Civil Rights-Black Power Era and Neighborhood Rebels: Black Power at the Local Level.”
In a message of hope for the future, Joseph suggests that “I think the way forward is to believe seriously what Dr. Martin Luther King called ‘building the beloved community’ in which we have a country where we don’t have economic disparity, where we don’t have racial injustice, and where we don’t scapegoat anyone.”
To listen to Dr. Joseph’s SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous SideBar episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.
