Electricity One Gives Texans the Power to Choose
Electricity sign-up season is here, and Texans have the power to choose new low rates with Electricity One, a leader in Texas
A savings of just 1 cent per kWh can result in significant savings of up to $120 per year on your electricity bill.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNTIED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texans now have the option to select their electricity provider as the sign-up season begins in Texas. Electricity One, a trusted electricity plan provider, offers a diverse range of plans from different providers, including wind, solar, and prepaid options. This allows customers to easily find the plan that best fits their requirements.
— Jon Langley - CEO
It is important to note that electricity rates have seen a decline of up to 4.09 cents since last year in certain markets. Even a modest 1 cent per kWh saving can accumulate to substantial annual savings of up to $120 for households that consume an average of 2000 kWh per month.
In deregulated Texas markets, both residents and businesses have the freedom to choose their electricity provider. Electricity One is committed to assisting customers in reducing their electricity expenses. Their offerings include post-pay and prepaid electricity services, including commercial electricity plans for all deregulated areas in Texas. Customers can conveniently access these services through the ElectricityOne.com platform, which empowers them to take control of their electricity bills.
"Electricity One has been dedicated to helping Texans save money on their electricity rates for several years, and we remain committed to this mission," said CEO Jon Langley. "We have witnessed a decrease of 3.09 to 4.09 cents per kWh since last year, and we anticipate further reductions. By analyzing past bills and identifying patterns of high and low usage months, customers can select a plan that aligns with their usage patterns and enables them to save money."
ElectricityOne.com offers real-time management tools and flexible payment options, simplifying the process of managing electricity bills for customers. By choosing electricity providers through Electricity One, customers can potentially save up to 30% or more on their electricity bills. The platform is dedicated to assisting all Texas residents in reducing their electricity expenses and provides a wide range of plans from multiple providers, along with real-time management tools, to ensure customers obtain the most favorable deals and maintain control over their electricity bills.
When seeking electricity options in Texas, customers can rely on Electricity One for cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable electricity plans. Choose ElectricityOne.com to explore the Power to Choose options available for Dallas electricity, Houston, and all deregulated cities in Texas.
Jon Langley
Electricity One
+1 844-567-2863
email us here