IAPMO Launches the IAPMO Codes Portal
EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®), publisher of the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC), Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC), Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code (USHGC), and the Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code (USPSHTC) is launching its new IAPMO Codes Portal.
The IAPMO Codes Portal connects the industry with the IAPMO code development process. Upon creating a profile, you will be able to:
• Submit code public proposals
• Submit code public comments
• View the Report on Proposals (ROP)
• View the Report on Comments (ROC)
• Save your draft proposals and comments
• View your submitted proposals and comments
• Obtain contact information for the codes technical liaisons
• Quick access to the codes development timeline
• Access to read-only publications.
The IAPMO Codes Portal may be accessed by using the following link: https://codeproposals.iapmo.org
IAPMO urges its members and other interested parties to get involved in the code development process to ensure effectiveness in preserving the public health, safety, and welfare through fair and balanced development of the Uniform Codes. Installers, plumbing and mechanical officials, the construction industry, engineers, and manufacturers all benefit from a cooperative effort in developing codes.
Please contact Alma Ramos at (909) 230-5528 or email at alma.ramos@iampo.org for any assistance or questions on how to use the IAPMO Codes Portal. For questions about submitting proposals for the UPC, please contact Enrique Gonzalez at (909) 230-5535 or by email at enrique.gonzalez@iapmo.org. For the UMC, contact Taylor Duran at (909) 218-8126 or email at taylor.duran@iapmo.org.
Sponsor of the Uniform Codes, IAPMO® – The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials – works in concert with government and industry for safe, sanitary, and resilient plumbing and mechanical systems.
Learn more about IAPMO at www.iapmo.org.
Hugo Aguilar
Sponsor of the Uniform Codes, IAPMO® – The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials – works in concert with government and industry for safe, sanitary, and resilient plumbing and mechanical systems.
Learn more about IAPMO at www.iapmo.org.
Hugo Aguilar
IAPMO
+1 909-472-4111
hugo.aguilar@iapmo.org
