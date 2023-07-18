Brain-centric Transforms Cognitive Enhancement with Digestible, Actionable Frameworks

Blue Sky Breath's Carrie Schaal joins Rich Carr on Desktop Neuroscience

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain-centric, a leading force in the field of cognitive enhancement, is spearheading a revolution by providing the public with easily digestible, actionable, and engaging frameworks. Their work combines boldness, irreverence, surprises, thoughtfulness, insightfulness, and in-depth research, making it entertaining and thought-provoking.

Founder of Brain-centric, Rich Carr, describes their approach as beautifully simple: "People learn faster, retain more, and apply what they learn more effectively when they understand how the brain processes new information. When we comprehend its workings, we can create more effective learning experiences."

Carr and his team have established a unique space on YouTube called "Desktop Neuroscience," where they break down high-level cognitive neuroscience into bite-sized, three-minute, easily understandable, relatable, and applicable videos. Combining scientific expertise with raw, multi-perspective allure, this channel has garnered a growing appeal.

To further expand its content and cater to its audience, Carr is introducing a new regular feature on the channel called "Brain Health." This segment, updated weekly, aims to provide practical insights on brain health from industry professionals in short three-minute episodes.

The inaugural episode, "The Cleansing Breath," was an enlightening power-packed punch. It featured breathwork expert Carrie Schaal, CEO of Blue Sky Breath, sharing simple truths and practical wisdom about the profound impact of breathwork on brain health.

"The beauty of breathwork is its accessibility. It's simple, it's powerful, and guess what? It's free. You can't get much more brain-centric than that," Schaal says with a contagious enthusiasm that resonates through the screen as she emphasizes the accessibility, simplicity, and power of breathwork, highlighting its affordability.

About Brain-centric:

Brain-centric is a groundbreaking cognitive communications framework that simplifies neuroscience for the masses. Through their YouTube channel, certification classes, webinars, books, and consultancy, Brain-centric provides practical, insightful, and compelling explanations that decode the mysteries of the brain in a relatable and impactful way.

