Millennium Parking System Unveils Integrated License Plate Recognition System, RAMA, Redefining Parking Control

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennium Parking System, a leading provider of innovative parking solutions, today announced the launch of its breakthrough Integrated License Plate Recognition System, RAMA. Designed for Equinsa Parking Parking Lots, RAMA stands as a testament to the company's commitment to technological evolution, offering unparalleled control, security, and efficiency for parking lot operators.

RAMA, the automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) system, is not just a tool but a versatile, all-inclusive solution. It integrates seamlessly with other systems, expanding the suite of services and functionalities available.

Raul Betancourt, CEO of Millennium Parking System, said, "Our vision has always been to revolutionize parking management, and RAMA is the epitome of this vision. By combining high-definition cameras with advanced algorithms, we've transformed license plate recognition into a seamless and secure process."

Enhancing security is at the heart of RAMA. It provides a unique connection between a vehicle and its ticket, reducing the risk of fraudulent activities. "The assurance of security is paramount for us and our customers," stated Betancourt. "RAMA offers peace of mind by establishing a stringent vehicle control within parking lots, and by associating a license plate number with each ticket, we significantly reduce the opportunity for fraud.”

As part of our commitment to maximizing parking efficiency and user convenience, our RAMA system includes strategically placed informational ATM Totems. These innovative devices are where the RAMA system’s license plate recognition cameras are housed, providing clear visibility and accuracy.

Incorporating Informational ATM Totems into the RAMA system represents our dedication to improving parking experiences. By combining top-tier technology with user-friendly interfaces, Millennium Parking System continues to redefine efficient and secure parking management.

Our ATM Totems can be mounted on floors, walls, or any other location as required, offering flexibility and making optimal use of available space. They come with an optional Free/Full indicator, providing instant updates on parking availability.

Furthermore, RAMA can identify the exact time of entry in case of a lost ticket and applies to various settings, including car parks and vehicle access control areas. It also captures perimeter images of the vehicle and the driver's facial image when integrated with the Management and Visualization application.

Betancourt added, "RAMA is a reflection of our commitment to continually enhancing parking management through cutting-edge technology. With the system's implementation, parking lot operators will enjoy enhanced control, increased security, and streamlined efficiency, all while delivering an exceptional experience to their customers."

