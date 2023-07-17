Largest Factory Direct Attachment Manufacturer Announces Price Increase
We will be running more promotions in the future”CONOVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attachments manufacturer Everything Attachments has long been the largest factory direct source for tractor and skid steer attachments that values quality and customer satisfaction over all else. Ted Corriher who registered "Quality By Design" as a trademark for his business has always held the slogan as his core idea when making new products. What customers love the most about Everything Attachments is that they keep their overhead as small as possible, there are no dealers or distributors, no massive ad campaigns, no gimmicks, no board of directors, and no other unnecessary expenses that many other attachment manufacturers have. Ted runs a tight family owned ship, and doesn't even print business cards, he wants every dollar possible of the purchase price to go to the quality of the attachment. The Corriher Family has been in the agriculture industry for over 100 years.
Everything Attachments held back on price increases during most of the Covid pandemic, knowing that the supply chain would return, but didn't want to increase prices on customers unless it was absolutely necessary. Everything Attachments has been known to lower prices when materials became easier to get or they improve processes.
Everything Attachments has announced that they will be having a 5% price increase at 11:59 PM on Monday July 24th 2023. They will also be doing away with their popular 5on3 sale that saves customers 5% on 3 or more attachments when purchased together. Corriher says "We will be running more promotions in the future, but for now it will unfortunately be going away."
When asked further about the decision to have a price increase Corriher named having to increase his minimum wage for all employees to $30 per hour to be able to hire the talent needed in the area, steel prices nearing record numbers again, and increased prices on most of the components needed to assemble and ship attachments.
