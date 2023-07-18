Simple Thread Revamps Executive Team for Next Growth Phase

"We have learned how to be a world-class partner for our clients, and these executive team changes create the structure to help us do that consistently as we grow" ” — Justin Etheredge

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Thread, a leader in the software development industry with a focus on the utilities sector, is excited to announce some pivotal changes to its executive leadership team.

These adjustments elevate our design practice to an executive role alongside software engineering and create space for deeper understanding of the problems facing energy and utility companies.

Al Tenhundfeld, who will transition into the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Energy Practice Lead, shares, "I am so excited about the future of this company. Good design is transformative. Good design combined with good software engineering can literally change the world. I cannot wait to help more partners experience the difference great software can make in their business."

As of July 1st, the reshaped executive team will include:

Justin Etheredge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Al Tenhundfeld as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Spencer Hansen as Chief Design Officer (CDO)

"The core of our business has always been building deep, trusting relationships, starting with the partnership between Al and me as founders. We have learned how to be a world-class partner for our clients, and these executive team changes create the structure to help us do that consistently as we grow," says Justin Etheredge, our newly minted CEO.

These changes mark an exciting milestone for Simple Thread. Our plans include adding more specialized talent to our team, enhancing our service portfolio, and deepening our partnerships in the utilities sector.

After deep contemplation on the significant impact and additional expectations of the Chief Design Officer role, Spencer Hansen thoughtfully adds: “Yep. This is happening.”

For more information, please visit www.simplethread.com.

About Simple Thread

At Simple Thread, we're software experts that speak utility. We understand the unique challenges that modern electric utilities face and believe that meeting those challenges will require a thoughtful digital transformation driven by human-centered design. We are a digital product agency that puts people at the forefront of everything we do, providing cutting-edge solutions to the complex needs of the industry.

