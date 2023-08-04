Submit Release
News Search

There were 272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,431 in the last 365 days.

Pollock Clinics Offers Clinically Advanced Testosterone Replacement Therapy With The T-Optimizer™ Program in BC

mens sexual health, ed clinic, penis enlargement, testosterone replacement in BC

experienced doctor testosterone replacement therapy in New Westminster BC

Dr. Aaron Goldstein, MBBS, CCFP, FRACGP

The Pollock T-Optimizer™ program aims to help men improve their drive, from the bedroom, to the sports field, to the boardroom.

Testosterone replacement therapy with the T-Optimizer™ program can improve many of the sexual, physical and psychological symptoms of low testosterone.”
— Dr. Aaron Goldstein
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pollock Clinics, a leading provider of comprehensive men’s sexual health services, is proud to announce the launch of their innovative Pollock T-Optimizer™ program for treating low testosterone. With a mission to enhance the sexual health and well-being of men in British Columbia, Dr. Aaron Goldstein is taking on the role as lead physician of this clinically advanced method of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

The Pollock T-Optimizer™ program offers an evidence-based, patient-centered approach to hormone replacement therapy that ensures each man receives a tailored treatment plan for his unique needs. This approach is based on the latest research and aims to help men improve their drive, from the boardroom to the bedroom.

The program’s daily testosterone micro-dosing prescription strategy is designed to maximize efficacy and minimize effects. In addition, the program delivers a comprehensive annual physical exam to ensure cardiovascular and prostate health, a focused exam every three months, and private, personalized lab testing done in the comfort of our New Westminster clinic location.

The goal of the Pollock T-Optimizer™ program is to mimic as closely as possible a man’s natural daily release of testosterone, which occurs at night peaking in the morning and then waning throughout the day. The treatment has been proven to have a positive impact on sexual health, resulting in an improvement in sex drive, erectile function, morning erections, orgasm intensity, time to ejaculation, and ejaculatory volume. It also has a positive effect on physical health, with increased lean muscle mass, muscle strength, and physical strength, as well as psychological health, resulting in improved confidence, energy, and mood.

For over 25 years, Pollock Clinics has been a trusted provider of expert care, and is one of BC's largest providers of comprehensive men’s sexual health care. With years of experience, Dr. Goldstein looks forward to offering his expertise and helping men treat testosterone deficiency at both clinic locations in Vancouver and New Westminster.

Dr. Aaron Goldstein
Pollock Clinics
+1 604-717-6200
info@pollockclinics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Pollock Clinics Offers Clinically Advanced Testosterone Replacement Therapy With The T-Optimizer™ Program in BC

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more