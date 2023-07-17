FTC and Federal and State Partners to Announce Nationwide Robocall and Telemarketing Enforcement Sweep in Chicago on July 18

The Federal Trade Commission, in conjunction with 101 federal and state law enforcers, will announce “Operation Stop Scam Calls,” a joint-agency crackdown on telemarketers, lead generators, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers responsible for making or facilitating billions of illegal telemarketing calls.
WHO:
The FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Director, Samuel Levine, will be joined by:
Arun G. Rao, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice, Consumer Protection Branch;
Loyaan A. Egal, Chief of the Enforcement Bureau, Federal Communications Commission;
Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General; and
Kwame Raoul, Illinois Attorney General.
