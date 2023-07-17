Global Online Grocery Market Business Prospect 2023 Modern Trends, Development Strategy, CAGR , Size and Forecast 2030

The online Grocery Market report dissects the main thrusts of the worldwide Online Grocery Market (2023-2030).

Global "Online Grocery Market" Scope and Outlook Report for 2023 is the implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions that will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2030 with Revenue by Type Packaged Foods, Fresh Foods), Forecasted Market Size by Application (Personal Shoppers, Business Customers). This report provides a detailed analysis of the Online Grocery Market, highlighting its current state, key industry players, emerging trends, and future growth prospects.

List of TOP Manufactures in Online Grocery Market are: -

- Carrefour

- Kroger

- Tesco

- Walmart

- Amazon

- Target

- ALDI

- Coles Online

- BigBasket

- Longo

- Schwan Food

- FreshDirect

- Honestbee

- Alibaba

This Research report is expected to witness a significant expansion in the market for Online Grocery. Several factors contribute to this growth, including an increase in personal expenditure, growing urbanization globally, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The analysis of the market also considers the potential influence of government regulations and market dynamics on the industry.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends, and drivers in the global Online Grocery Market. This market finds also presents statistics on the revenue boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as well as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Online Grocery Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day division of market share, and penetration of a number of types, technologies, applications, and areas through 2028.

Online Grocery Market Report Overview:

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

According to our latest study, the global Online Grocery market size was valued at USD 52000 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 135340 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 14.6(Percent) during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Online Grocery key players include Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Target, FreshDirect, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 30(Percent).

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30(Percent), followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 60 percent.

In terms of product, Packaged Foods is the largest segment, with a share about 70(Percent). And in terms of end user, the largest end user is Personal Shoppers, followed by Business Customers.

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Online Grocery market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by company, by region & country, by Type and by End User. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

What are the major type and applications, of Online Grocery?

Market segment by Type, can be split into

- Packaged Foods

- Fresh Foods

Market segment by Application, split into

- Personal Shoppers

- Business Customers

The Global Online Grocery Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.The global Online Grocery Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Online Grocery Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Online Grocery Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Online Grocery market, along with the production growth.

Regions are covered:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Reasons to Purchase Online Grocery Market Report?

-Online Grocery Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

-Online Grocery Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

-This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

-Online Grocery Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

-Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

-Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

-The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions.

-Online Grocery Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Detailed TOC of Global Online Grocery Market Insights and Forecast to 2030

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Competitive Environment: Online Grocery by Manufacturer

4 Consumption Analysis by Region

5 Market Segment by Type

6 Market Segment by Application

7 North America

