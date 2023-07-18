A GREAT INTERCOMMUNITY SPORTS FESTIVAL WAS THE OPENING OF THE SECOND OCHO SUR SOCCER CUP

Checho and the kids in Copa Ocho Sur One of the Teams making its debut in Copa Ocho Sur

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A great intercommunity sports festival was the opening of the second edition of the 2023 Ocho Sur Cup, held on Saturday, July 1st at the stadium of Nueva Requena, which had the participation of the charismatic sports conductor and former player Sergio "Checho" Ibarra, who took the oath of style to the participating teams.The joy and fraternity between players prevailed in this showy start of the interesting soccer championship that brings together 11 teams of ladies and 15 men, representatives of 26 native communities, villages and towns of the districts of Nueva Requena and Curimaná.The soccer event that has caused expectations in Ucayali has been organized for the second time by Ocho Sur, a business group dedicated to the sustainable production of products and by-products of oil palm in Ucayali, within the framework of its policy of social responsibility and community relations.This was confirmed by company's officer, specifying that the main objective of this championship, which will last four months, is to strengthen the bonds of friendship and unity between neighbors, promoting values among families with the healthy practice of the popular sport of soccer.During the inaugural ceremony, the popular sports conductor “Checho” Ibarra, considered as the top scorer of the first division of Peruvian soccer, took an emotional oath to the athletes and then addressed each of the teams to shake hands with the players, expressing their recognition for their participation in this soccer tournament.The sports festival was also attended by Humberto Banda, mayor of Nueva Requena; Clever Montes, mayor of Curimaná; Donato Fernández, mayor of Campo Verde; and Marco Fernández, president of the Peruvian Sports Institute (IPD, for its acronym in Spanish) of Ucayali; who expressed their satisfaction and congratulations to Ocho Sur for its social support to the communities, bringing sport to youth.MATCH RESULTSDuring the opening ceremony, 2 women's matches and one men's match were played, valid for the fixture of the II Ocho Sur Cup, with the following results:Ladies: Naranjal 5 vs San Pablo de Juantía 0; Shambo Porvenir 4 vs Union Progreso 0. Men: Perla de Sanja Seca 4 vs San Juan de Tahuapoa 2.Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcUr_dvFMsQ&t=117s

Ocho Sur Soccer Championship 2023